In Photos: Student art gallery week of April 7

Art students at Long Beach State are able to showcase their works at the student art galleries on upper campus. The students featured this week are Ruth Holladay, Jesse Parrott, Corrie Wille, Kelly Campanella and Amy Williams. The exhibits will be showcased from April 7 to 11.
Amy Williams, MFA, displays her ceramic art pieces in the Werby gallery.
Jesse Parrott, MFA, Thesis Exhibition with drawing and painting.
Corrie Wille, BFA, displays colorful ceramics in his exhibition at the Merlino Art Gallery.
Kelly Campanella, MFA, displays drawing and painting along with furniture, in the Dutzi Art Gallery.
Ruthie Marchano’s MFA Thesis Exhibition in the Gatov West gallery including drawings and paintings.
Ryan is a third year journalism major who loves telling the story through photos. He was the photo editor for his junior college newspaper The Union as well as the photo editor for the magazine, Warrior Life Magazine. When he graduates he wants to seek a job in the extreme sports world, whether it be snowboarding or skating or anything adrenaline rush inducing. He is an avid coffee drinker and self proclaimed coffee connoisseur.
