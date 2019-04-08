In Photos: Student art gallery week of April 7
Art students at Long Beach State are able to showcase their works at the student art galleries on upper campus. The students featured this week are Ruth Holladay, Jesse Parrott, Corrie Wille, Kelly Campanella and Amy Williams. The exhibits will be showcased from April 7 to 11.

