Special Projects Editor

Think of special issues/section ideas and see them into fruition

Organize a team for photos, videos and stories for the issues

Hours are flexible for this position, as long as you get your work done, you only have to be in the newsroom physically for the productions of the sections

This position is in charge of the special issues and sections that the newspaper puts out. The work for these projects will be longer term and/or more in-depth, requiring more reporting and planning than the regular content. You will be responsible for working with design, social media,multimedia and online editors to make sure issues are published well across all platforms.