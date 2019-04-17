- Be creative and proactive in thinking of stories for the section and organize into a calendar
- Works with Jour 310 and Jour 420 classes to pitch news story ideas and edit pieces
- Maintains contact with writers/reporters to ensure quality content on deadline
- Must be available at all hours in case of breaking news
- Must be in the newsroom Sunday through Wednesday for production
- Coming up with story ideas for the section and organize into a calendar
- Reaching out to reporters in the Jour 310 class to cover stories
- Edit stories that come in for the section
- Think of story ideas for the section and organize stories into a calendar
- Works with Jour 310 and Jour 420 classes to pitch news story ideas and edit pieces
- Maintains contact with writers/reporters to ensure quality content on deadline
- Organize and schedule game stories with sports reporters to ensure coverage of all games
- Work with photography staff to ensure photos for all games
- Cover a sport as your beat and occasionally fill in for other sports reporters
- Work with multimedia and online editors to make sure issues are published well across all platforms.
- Think of special issues/section ideas and see them into fruition
- Organize a team for photos, videos and stories for the issues
- Hours are flexible for this position, as long as you get your work done, you only have to be in the newsroom physically for the productions of the sections
- Look for accuracy, good word choice and smooth flow of each story.
- Look into stories for each section after they are approved by the editor-in-chief.
- Look over the print pages before they go out for publication.
- Offers extensive line edits, paragraph rearrangements and flow suggestions for writers who are struggling with their stories.
- Must have a flexible schedule, but physically not required to be in the newsroom as long as you’re on edits for all incoming stories
- Work with editors to think of creative designs that capture the spirit of each story
- Set our newspaper apart with creative and boundary pushing designs for the front page and throughout the paper
DIGITAL
Create and develop news, arts and life, sports and opinions video content and external
promotional social media videos.
- Script, storyboard, allocate resources, set deadlines and select optimal forms of media
for projects.
- Collaborate closely with JOUR 310 staff and contributing videographers to help facilitate
the creation of videos.
- Develop production schedules.
- Select and hire additional crew; direct crew; make transportation arrangements for crew,
talent and equipment; and ensure all location power needs are met.
- Upload videos onto the Daily 49er YouTube channel and website.
Shoot footage and assist in editing news, arts and life, sports and opinions video content.
Edit, select and approve photos attached to relevant content for print and online publication.
- Maintain and manage network of freelance and staff photographers.
- Seek out and identify compelling images from a selection of wire service content.
- Coordinate with the editor and team members to identify photography needs.
- Manage, organize and edit photos for online and print.
Take photographs of a variety of events, incidents or people to create or support a press story.
Oversee social media channels and produce social media content to promote stories, boost
engagement and increase brand awareness.
- Contribute to a social media strategy that activates viewers, grows new audiences and
encourages repeated site visits
- Discover and break news through social media platforms and tools
- Oversight of daily posting and engagement across social channels
- Create highly shareable multimedia social experiences to grow audience engagement
- Collaborate across both digital and print teams to integrate social and editorial content.
- Review and analyze social media daily traffic and growth to contribute to regular reporting and development of action items on user engagement and community.
Help create and craft original podcast stories for online consumption.
- Mastering audio for the best possible listening experience.
- Edit podcasts to ensure coherent, interesting story lines.
- Researching story elements to ensure exceptional accuracy and honesty.
- Edit story outlines and scripts that keep listeners engaged.
- Consult contributing podcasters on the overall direction of a podcast.
- Create production timelines and provide accurate timing of current and upcoming projects.
Manage, edit and post content on the Daily 49er website.
- Work closely with editors and webmaster to bridge gap between editorial staff and tech
support.
- Ensure all published content meets quality standards
- Monitor and report on web presence and traffic
Ensure functionality and efficiency of site and web server.
- Testing website across browsers, operating
BUSINESS
Generate revenue for the Daily 49er through advertising sales, sponsorships and other
promotional activities.
- Responsible for selling print, online and social media advertising for the Daily 49er
- Scout new advertising clients and maintain positive relationships with existing advertising clients, both on and off campus
- Generate revenue, meeting or exceeding sales goals
- Create insertion orders and ensure all art is received
- Update sales calendar and provide accurate weekly revenue reports
- Assist in creating media kits, flyers, sales materials and marketing collateral as needed
- Assist in ensuring payment is received in an accurate and timely fashion
