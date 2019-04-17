jobs 2019-04-16T18:44:07+00:00

News Editor
This section covers campus and city news including profiles, events, elections and in depth/investigative stories.

  • Be creative and proactive in thinking of stories for the section and organize into a calendar
  • Works with Jour 310 and Jour 420 classes to pitch news story ideas and edit pieces
  • Maintains contact with writers/reporters to ensure quality content on deadline
  • Must be available at all hours in case of breaking news
  • Must be in the newsroom Sunday through Wednesday for production

Assistant News Editor
Assist in finding story ideas to assign out as well as stand in when the main editor is out
Arts and Life Editor
The section covers events and stories related to the arts (including theatre, dance, music and fine art), some profiles relating to culture, arts or other topics of interest and movie, game and television reviews.

  • Coming up with story ideas for the section and organize into a calendar
  • Reaching out to reporters in the Jour 310 class to cover stories
  • Edit stories that come in for the section
  • Must be in the newsroom Sunday through Wednesday for production

Assistant Arts and Life Editor
Assist in finding story ideas to assign out as well as stand in when the main editor is out
Opinions Editor
This section consists of op-eds as well as letters to the editor which are received from the campus and community and editorials which encompass the ideas of the newspaper as a body.

  • Think of story ideas for the section and organize stories into a calendar
  • Works with Jour 310 and Jour 420 classes to pitch news story ideas and edit pieces
  • Maintains contact with writers/reporters to ensure quality content on deadline
  • Must be in the newsroom Sunday through Wednesday for production

Assistant Opinions Editor
Assist in finding story ideas to assign out as well as stand in when the main editor is out
Sports Editor
This section covers all sports on campus as far as games, game previews, columns and player and coach features.

  • Organize and schedule game stories with sports reporters to ensure coverage of all games
  • Work with photography staff to ensure photos for all games
  • Must be in the newsroom Sunday through Wednesday for production

Assistant Sports Editor
Assist in finding story ideas to assign out as well as stand in when the main editor is out

  • Cover a sport as your beat and occasionally fill in for other sports reporters

Special Projects Editor
This position is in charge of the special issues and sections that the newspaper puts out. The work for these projects will be longer term and/or more in-depth, requiring more reporting and planning than the regular content. You will be responsible for working with design, social media,
multimedia and online editors to make sure issues are published well across all platforms.

  • Think of special issues/section ideas and see them into fruition
  • Organize a team for photos, videos and stories for the issues
  • Hours are flexible for this position, as long as you get your work done, you only have to be in the newsroom physically for the productions of the sections

Copy Editor
The copy editor position is responsible for being the last line of defense for edits.

  • Look for accuracy, good word choice and smooth flow of each story.
  • Look into stories for each section after they are approved by the editor-in-chief.
  • Look over the print pages before they go out for publication.
  • Offers extensive line edits, paragraph rearrangements and flow suggestions for writers who are struggling with their stories.
  • Must have a flexible schedule, but physically not required to be in the newsroom as long as you’re on edits for all incoming stories

Design Editor
In charge of the print publication design and layout.

  • Must be in the newsroom for each print production
  • Work with editors to think of creative designs that capture the spirit of each story
  • Set our newspaper apart with creative and boundary pushing designs for the front page and throughout the paper

DIGITAL

Video Producer

Create and develop news, arts and life, sports and opinions video content and external
promotional social media videos.

  • Script, storyboard, allocate resources, set deadlines and select optimal forms of media
    for projects.
  • Collaborate closely with JOUR 310 staff and contributing videographers to help facilitate
    the creation of videos.
  • Develop production schedules.
  • Select and hire additional crew; direct crew; make transportation arrangements for crew,
    talent and equipment; and ensure all location power needs are met.
  • Upload videos onto the Daily 49er YouTube channel and website.

Videographer

Shoot footage and assist in editing news, arts and life, sports and opinions video content.

Photo Editor

Edit, select and approve photos attached to relevant content for print and online publication.

  • Maintain and manage network of freelance and staff photographers.
  • Seek out and identify compelling images from a selection of wire service content.
  • Coordinate with the editor and team members to identify photography needs.
  • Manage, organize and edit photos for online and print.

Photographer

Take photographs of a variety of events, incidents or people to create or support a press story.

Social Media Editor

Oversee social media channels and produce social media content to promote stories, boost
engagement and increase brand awareness.

  • Contribute to a social media strategy that activates viewers, grows new audiences and
    encourages repeated site visits
  • Discover and break news through social media platforms and tools
  • Oversight of daily posting and engagement across social channels
  • Create highly shareable multimedia social experiences to grow audience engagement
  • Collaborate across both digital and print teams to integrate social and editorial content.
  • Review and analyze social media daily traffic and growth to contribute to regular reporting and development of action items on user engagement and community.

Social Media Assistant
Podcast Editor

Help create and craft original podcast stories for online consumption.</p<

  • Mastering audio for the best possible listening experience.
  • Edit podcasts to ensure coherent, interesting story lines.
  • Researching story elements to ensure exceptional accuracy and honesty.
  • Edit story outlines and scripts that keep listeners engaged.
  • Consult contributing podcasters on the overall direction of a podcast.
  • Create production timelines and provide accurate timing of current and upcoming projects.

Online Editor

Manage, edit and post content on the Daily 49er website.

  • Work closely with editors and webmaster to bridge gap between editorial staff and tech
    support.
  • Ensure all published content meets quality standards
  • Monitor and report on web presence and traffic

Webmaster

Ensure functionality and efficiency of site and web server.

  • Testing website across browsers, operating

BUSINESS

Business Manager

Position filled for Fall 2019

Advertising Manager

Position filled for Fall 2019

Advertising Account Executive - Daily 49er

Generate revenue for the Daily 49er through advertising sales, sponsorships and other
promotional activities.

  • Responsible for selling print, online and social media advertising for the Daily 49er
  • Scout new advertising clients and maintain positive relationships with existing advertising clients, both on and off campus
  • Generate revenue, meeting or exceeding sales goals
  • Create insertion orders and ensure all art is received
  • Update sales calendar and provide accurate weekly revenue reports
  • Assist in creating media kits, flyers, sales materials and marketing collateral as needed
  • Assist in ensuring payment is received in an accurate and timely fashion

Advertising Account Executive - DIG Magazine

Generate revenue for the DIG Magazine through advertising sales, sponsorships and other
promotional activities.

  • Responsible for selling print, online and social media advertising for the Daily 49er
  • Scout new advertising clients and maintain positive relationships with existing advertising clients, both on and off campus
  • Generate revenue, meeting or exceeding sales goals
  • Create insertion orders and ensure all art is received
  • Update sales calendar and provide accurate weekly revenue reports
  • Assist in creating media kits, flyers, sales materials and marketing collateral as needed
  • Assist in ensuring payment is received in an accurate and timely fashion

Graphic Designer

Position filled for Fall 2019