Beach Weekly Episode 18: Cambodian Genocide Remembrance Day

Beach Weekly is back with commentary on the diverse pieces in the art galleries and the coverage of Cambodian Genocide Remembrance Day in Long Beach. 0:17 When Life Give You Limones (Ceramics piece) 3:29 Jinja (Animated film piece) 6:27 Cambodian Genocide Remembrance Day James ChowJames Chow is a fourth year journalism and communication studies major and has written for the Daily 49er for nearly two years. He has worked in various positions for the publication, including staff writer, assistant news editor and news editor. Chow’s coverage for the Daily 49er spans across Associated Students Inc. student government, the Cal State system, Long Beach community politics and campus life. He currently hosts and produces the Daily 49er’s news podcast, “Beach Weekly.” By the time his presence on earth comes to an end, Chow plans to have his ashes turned into a tree in an effort to stifle global warming and to say he did his part in the university’s Imagine Beach 2030 initiative. Post-academic career, he plans to continue writing human interest and lifestyle stories for local magazines. Chow loves one of his two dogs, has a budding collection of NBA jerseys and enjoys spending his free time on eBay.