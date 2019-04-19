In Photos: Long Beach honors victims of the Cambodian genocide
By James Chow Updated: Apr 19, 2019, 11:23 pm

Members of the Long Beach community honor victims of the Khmer Rouge during Cambodian Genocide Remembrance Day.

Survivors of the Khmer Rouge tearfully shared their stories growing up during Cambodian nationalist Pol Pot’s regime, which claimed the lives of almost two million people. April 17, 2019 marked the 44th anniversary of the fall of Phnom Penh to the Khmer Rouge guerrillas. The Long Beach Cambodian community hosted Cambodian Genocide Remembrance Day Wednesday to honor those affected by one of the worst mass atrocities of the 20th century. The event featured traditional song, prayer and a panel discussion with people who were directly affected by Pol Pot’s regime.

