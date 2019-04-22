In Photos: Campus bugs

Austin Brumblay is a third year journalism major and first year transfer student at Long Beach State. He grew up in Santa Cruz Calif., attended Cuesta College in San Luis Obispo – where he graduated with high honors and chose LBSU for the fast-paced metropolitan journalism. Austin formerly reported on local politics and city council meetings in San Luis Obispo County but has since transitioned into photojournalism with an emphasis on sports. He looks to build experience in sports reporting and eventually work for a print outlet as a writer. Austin is a diehard San Francisco Giants fan and being an orange fish in a large blue sea scares him – but the reassurance that his team wins when it matters helps him dodge his fears.