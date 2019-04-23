Gas prices spike to $4 per gallon within a couple weeks

Some students now find it more difficult to drive to campus

Zuema Suarez and Daisy Sanchez

After years of complaining about campus parking issues, student commuters now have high gas prices to gripe about.

Gas prices reached the highest price per gallon since 2015, the Los Angeles Times reported and may stay this high in the coming weeks.

Over the past few weeks, six California refineries began planned and unplanned maintenance. These refineries provided most of the gas for the state since California produces much of its own gasoline to reduce smog.

According to the American Automobile Association, gas prices in the Greater Los Angeles area have gone up over 17%, or 70 cents, in the past month. Data from Long Beach State shows 80% of LBSU students commute.

Cassie Moronez, a fourth year theater arts major, said the increased gas prices are a burden.

“The gas prices have really affected me as a student because there’s already so much I’m paying for,” she said. “I normally drive here but it’s gotten so bad. On certain days in the week, I’ll take the bus because I just can’t afford the gas to go back and forth, five days a week.”

Jose Cruz, a second year student, said the considerable change in gas prices is noticeable when he fills up.

“I’ve gotten to the point where I get a really small amount of gas for $20, and I used to get almost half a tank,” Cruz said.

Jen Gonzalez, a fourth year sociology major, was taken aback by the sudden price increase.

“I feel like it’s getting a bit crazy,” she said. “Out of nowhere it went from like $3.20 to like $4.20. It was so sudden.”

The higher gas prices have led Gonzalez to consider other ways of getting to school.

“I’m thinking I’ll probably start Ubering or something if it stays this bad because I feel like I’m wasting money paying more for less gas.”