Smith’s Genius is a needy braggart who drinks martinis and poses yoga

Gemma Jackson’s production design is a kitsch for the Middle East and South Asia, with the typical food stalls, ruined walls and constant bustle. (Let’s face it, all the vaguely Middle Eastern urban scenes have not changed much since “The Hunters of the Lost Ark”). A true setback is the Cave of Wonders, terribly badly achieved; It seems that a cat vomited gold coins and rubies.Marwan Kenzari is a younger Jafar than we are used to, but he was obviously told to act as a psychopath towards the end, when he screams as if they were in “Khan’s wrath” while thunder resounds and his eyes swell. Even so, it has a background story and some good dialogues, such as “Steal an apple and you will be a thief. Steal a kingdom and you will be a statesman. “And the genius …Smith’s Genius is a needy braggart who drinks martinis and poses yoga, has his hair tied up in a bun and makes a lot of references to popular culture up his sleeve (“The audience goes crazy!” He says). When it is blue, it is purely a visual effect and strives too much to resemble the late Robin Williams. When he has his normal skin tone, it’s Smith, and better. A scene in which the Genius tries to help a mute Aladdin to court Jazmine is the funniest the actor has done in years.