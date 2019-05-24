Agrabah, referred to as “barbarian Aladdin

Almost everything that the animated “Aladdin” of Ron Clements and John Musker premiered almost 30 years ago, and today a classic of the genre, had this good, this “Aladdin” with people of flesh and bone and much software behind bad. And what adds to it again is dictated by the politically correct and feminist agenda. The original Agrabah, referred to as “barbarian” and a place where heads are cut, is now a joyful meeting place for cultures and ethnicities from across the globe; and Princess Jasmine (Naomi Scott, a pretty face with a good voice) was injected with “girl power” and, rather than wanting to marry a prince and be happy, intends to succeed her father, the good old sultan, and govern Agrabah .The film even gives you an extra song (Alan Menken’s original Oscar-winning score is otherwise intact) for her to affirm her statesman intentions. But the song is banal and Ritchie is python filming the sequel. 123Movies.!! Aladdin (2019) Full Watch online free hd Ryan GuitareRyan is a third year journalism major who loves telling the story through photos. He was the photo editor for his junior college newspaper The Union as well as the photo editor […]