The new Disney live action is on the scene from May 22nd. After a long process, Aladdin is finally in our cinemas , directed by Guy Ritchie and remake of the 1992 eponymous cartoon. Aladdin is the story of the street boy who falls in love with the Sultan’s daughter in a setting and atmosphere of a thousand and one night. They are part of the cast: Mena Massoud (Aladdin), Naomi Scott (princess Jasmine) and Will Smith (the genius of the lamp, which happens to the unforgettable Robin Williams, voice of the 1992 animated original). Guy Ritchie proposes a film that is very faithful to the animated classic without making a real copy of it. And for those who at the exit of the trailer pulled out some useless controversy or reckless criticism, the spectators think and bring order: over 700 thousand euros collected by the film on the debut day. Aladdin is a live action that gives a nod to Bollywood, that respects tradition and that has new elements that make it lovable, among all a brand new song emerges, written in collaboration with Benji Pasek and Justin Paul, authors of the music of La La Land . […]