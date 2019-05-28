Chambliss worked the longest on Mothra Godzilla: King of the Monsters

In Godzilla: King of the Monsters , the ritual kaiju faces three new opponents: the flying reptile Rodan, the giant moth Mothra and the three-headed dragon King Ghidorah. Director Michael Dougherty and production designer Scott Chambliss explained how they manipulate the classic characters.”Rodan was a bit of the underdog and the sidekick in the old Godzilla movies,” Dougherty said, “and that’s why I’ve always had a weakness for him. In many ways it is stronger than Godzilla because it can destroy a city by just flying over it. He is a kind of winged atomic bomb. “”In our film, he lives in an active volcano,” Chambliss said, “and that is why his skin is petrified and burgundy. Moreover, he leaves traces of magma, ash, smoke and fire when he ascends. He is as it were a phoenix that is reborn from its own ashes. “Dougherty and Chambliss worked the longest on Mothra. “She is usually depicted as an ordinary enlarged moth,” Chambliss said. “We wanted her to come across as feminine and elegant as well as strong and fierce.””Unlike the other monsters, Mothra does not inspire fear, but amazes her beauty,” said Dougherty. “On the one hand I wanted to pay tribute to her classic look, but on the other I wanted her to radiate light as a means of communication and possibly as a weapon.”Finally, King Ghidorah came about with the help of three motion capture actors, one for each head. “Because we are used to seeing dragons, Michael highlighted the human aspects of Ghidorah,” said Chambliss.”I wish each of the three heads had a slightly different personality,” said Dougherty, “a bit like three dogs of the same breed. The middle one is the boss and the most serious and the other two are aggressive and curious. All three respond differently to a situation. ”

