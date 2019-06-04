Dark Phoenix are heavily reminiscent of the modern designs 2000

This has been pointed out before, but the new slim uniforms worn by the X-Men in Dark Phoenix are heavily reminiscent of the modern designs seen in New X-Men, the comic book series written by Grant Morrison and illustrated by Frank Quitely. Those costumes, designed in response to the popularity of the 2000 film X-Men, were made to look cool, sleek, and modern, while still maintaining color. While the X-Men films utterly failed to give us a yellow Wolverine, at least these costumes look vaguely X-Men, as opposed to hiding everyone in black leather and armor. Watch Dark Phoenix Online Free Directors by Simon Kinberg https://www.lafra.org/123movies-dark-phoenix-2019-full-watch-online-free-hd/ [X-Men] Dark Phoenix Full (2019) Watch online free hd 123Movies Ryan GuitareRyan is a third year journalism major who loves telling the story through photos. He was the photo editor for his junior college newspaper The Union as well as the photo editor for the magazine, Warrior Life Magazine. When he graduates he wants to seek a job in the extreme sports world, whether it be snowboarding or skating or anything adrenaline rush inducing. He is an avid coffee drinker and self proclaimed coffee connoisseur.