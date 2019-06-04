Dark Phoenix, Lawrence said, “was the best experience Kinberg

Working with Kinberg on Dark Phoenix, Lawrence said, "was the best experience I've had [on these films]. He's been writing these characters for so long and he knows them so deeply. I suddenly felt more connected to my character than I ever have been before." In addition, X-Men films have, famously, been a bit of a mess from start to finish. But Kinberg's positive influence struck again, apparently, when it came to the film's organization and timeline. "These movies have always been fun amidst chaos, and now they were fun with no chaos," Lawrence said.

