Dark Phoenix, the X-Men are asked by NASA to rescue astronauts lost in space

On Wednesday, Disney/Fox released the last trailer for Dark Phoenix, the upcoming X-Men movie based on Chris Claremont’s legendary storyline about Jean Grey awakening to cosmic superpowers beyond her comprehension.

The new trailer is a significant step above the last two, with a greater variety in tone and revealing more of the actual story. The previous two teasers, on the other hand, pretty much failed to inspire any excitement as they were more humdrum in tone and rhythm than even a typical action movie.

In the latest trailer for Dark Phoenix, the X-Men are asked by NASA to rescue astronauts lost in space. (As Quicksilver, played by Evan Peters, quips, “We’re doing space missions now. Cool.”)

