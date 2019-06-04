Xavier (James McAvoy) will do anything to prove Dark Phoenix mutants

In the twelfth instalment of the X-Men franchise, writer of the series Simon Kinberg makes his directorial debut in what could well be the last stand for the series as we know it now that Disney has merged with Fox. The franchise has been rapidly declining in quality since First Class. Following the under-performance of X-Men: Apocalypse, Dark Phoenix could well be the final nail in the coffin that makes its new owners press the reset button and let Marvel inject some mutant power to reignite the Phoenix to rise from the flames. Set in 1992, the now bald Charles Xavier (James McAvoy) will do anything to prove that mutants are not a threat to humankind. Having set up a deal with the American president to use the abilities of his students in times when the military just won’t do, Charles sends a select team of mutants which include Jean Grey (Sophie Turner), Cyclops (Tye Sheridan) and Nightcrawler (Kodi Smit-McPhee) into space to rescue a team of astronauts whose spacecraft has begun to spiral out of control due to a burning cosmic force. In the process of the rescue mission, Jean absorbs the full brunt of the unknown force. […]

