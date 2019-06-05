ANother doomed version in this year! spoiler Free

"Dark Phoenix" is the latest "X-Men" movie, but it dropped that designation from its title in the US. However, the movie is called "X-Men: Dark Phoenix" in most international territories, where the "X-Men" franchise has always excelled at the box office. It suggests that the studio Fox, after nearly 20 years, had lost faith in the "X-Men" brand in the US. The movie was also postponed twice to undergo significant reshoots. "Dark Phoenix," which comes to theaters this weekend, is the 12th "X-Men" movie, and the final major one made by the studio Fox before it was acquired by Disney. But the movie dropped the "X-Men" designation from its title in the US, which is one sign it was doomed from the start.

