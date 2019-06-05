Godzilla physics-based space travel shenanigans u

Monster Planet (also known as Planet of the Monsters) is the first animated Godzilla movie, but it breaks new ground for the franchise in other ways too. The film, which opened in Japanese theaters in November of last year before heading to Netflix for a worldwide release in January, is set either 20 or 20,000 years in the future, thanks to some physics-based space travel shenanigans. When kaiju started attacking, mankind was forced to flee the planet. But, the two-decade-long refugee mission was a failure, so, while running low on resources, humanity had no choice but to go back to Earth.

The protagonist, Captain Haruo Sakaki, is upset because he thinks the ship’s committee is corrupt and that humankind shouldn’t have given up the fight against Godzilla. When they return to Earth, he leads a small band of soldiers against the King of the Monsters.