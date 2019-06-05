Watch Portugal v Switzerland Live Streaming Reddit UEFA Nations Semi-Finals 2019 Free HD Online

Check out the best ways to watch Portugal vs Switzerland Live Stream on Reddit plus all Online official channels listed below. The Estádio do Dragão will host the inaugural Nations League finals game as hosts Portugal take on Switzerland for a place in the final.

Portugal will welcome back Cristiano Ronaldo into the fold as they look to lift their first major trophy since winning Euro 2016. The Juventus star sat out the Nations League campaign, in which The Navigators topped league A Group 3 ahead of both Italy and Poland.

With the tournament taking place on home soil, understandably Portugal is widely considered favourites for the crown. Cristiano Ronaldo will certainly be looking to add to his personal haul of trophies having lifted Serie A with Juventus.

Fernando Santos has pulled no real shocks in the squad selection with a host of familiar faces that served him well during the campaign. The inclusion of Benfica teenager Joao Felix is certainly a player to look out for. Having bagged 15 goals and 7 assists in just 26 games the precocious talent has attracted the likes of Manchester United & Real Madrid to enquire for his services. A few goals in the Nations League could push his price up even further.

Portugal Predicted Team

Rui Patricio; Cancelo, Pepe, Dias, Guerreiro; Bernardo, Danilo, Carvalho, Guedes; Ronaldo, Dyego Sousa

Kick- Off – 21:45

Channel – 11HD

Online – beIN CONNECT

As for Switzerland, they head into the Nations League final as firm underdogs but will be buoyed at how they sensationally qualified for the finals in Portugal. Things were looking bleak for Vladimir Petković’s after going 2-0 down early on and needing a victory by two clear goals to progress.

However, the Swiss rallied, scoring five goals unanswered to book their place in Portugal. Fans will be hoping for a similar showing as they look to lift a first-ever international trophy.

Haris Seferović scored a hat-trick against Belgian to help Switzerland progress and will be a familiar face for Portuguese fans. The 27-year-old attacker is a key player in the Benfica side that won the Portuguese this season with an enviable record of 23 goals in 29 league games. Seferović is likely to lead the line in the opening game and will have a point to prove against his Benfica team-mates.

Switzerland Predicted Team

Sommer; Rodrigez, Akanji, Schär; Zuber, Freuler, Xhaka, Zakaria; Shaqiri, Seferović, Drmić.

It certainly promises to be an interesting encounter as Portugal and Switzerland battle it out for a place in the Nations League final.