Auschwitz and young Magneto Claims Quinster!

Even before Disney purchased Fox during the film’s production, reclaiming the X-Men characters for Marvel Studios, Dark Phoenix was expected to end the current franchise, which soft-rebooted with 2011’s X-Men: First Class. “I thought it was the probably the last chance to get the First Class cast together again,” says Kinberg. “This movie felt like the natural climax…. and I did assume that there would eventually be another version of the X-Men.”

Sophie Turner has mentioned being nervous about taking the title role in a big franchise, but she kept it to herself at the time. At a lunch with Kinberg before shooting began, he walked Turner through how the role would “cover a lot of ground psychologically,” in scenes where she’s acting against the likes of Michael Fassbender, James MacAvoy, Jennifer Lawrence and Jessica Chastain. “And I was like, are you up for it?” says Kinberg. “She looked me in the eyes, and she was like, ‘100 percent.’”

Kinberg points out that the overall X-Men franchise will be remembered as “the beginning of a new wave of superhero movies.” “The first movie was a very serious approach to telling these stories, treating them as seriously as anyone treats drama,” he says. “Starting this franchise in Auschwitz [with a young Magneto] was a very bold, and grounded, groundbreaking thing to do. And I think the seriousness of purpose with which [director Bryan Singer] approached the casting and the making of the initial X-Men movies rippled through everything that followed, where this genre has become the most popular dominant genre in cinema. It’ll be remembered as the beginning of something that led to the MCU and the Dark Knight trilogy, and all these other wonderful movies. And then I think the other part of it is, it will be remembered in the way that the comic book has always been — which is, it’s a franchise about outcasts and outsiders and people who are different, and that is unique within this genre. It’s unique in the comics, and it’s unique in the movies. As a result, the franchise has always been about something — about people being treated as other for being different. And it has been ultimately about the thing that makes you different being something that makes you special and strong.”

