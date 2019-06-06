The Kaiser propaganda yet to be lampooning

The Great Dictator has rightly been held up as an example of Hollywood not caving to the wishes of foreign tyrants, but the reality is a bit more complicated than that. For starters, comparisons to The Interview (which, admittedly, I haven’t seen, despite repeated attempts) are probably inexact at best: For all its comedy, Chaplin’s film was an earnest effort on the part of the filmmaker to make a social and political statement; he was courting controversy and he knew it. And lampooning real-life figures was nothing new to Chaplin: In his WWI short Shoulder Arms, the Little Tramp had kicked Kaiser Wilhelm in the ass; in Modern Times, the dictatorial owner of the comically automatized factory our hero worked at bore a strong resemblance to assembly line pioneer Henry Ford. Plus, Chaplin had already run afoul of the Nazis, who thought (erroneously) that he was Jewish, banned his films, and even called him “a disgusting Jewish acrobat” in one of their publications. When he visited Berlin in 1931 to promote City Lights — well before Hitler’s rise to the chancellorship in 1933 — pro-Nazi media had effectively run him out of town, calling him an “anti-German warmonger” and an […]

Plus, Chaplin had already run afoul of the Nazis, who thought (erroneously) that he was Jewish, banned his films, and even called him “a disgusting Jewish acrobat” in one of their publications. When he visited Berlin in 1931 to promote City Lights — well before Hitler’s rise to the chancellorship in 1933 — pro-Nazi media had effectively run him out of town, calling him an “anti-German warmonger” and an “American film-Jew.” Footage of Chaplin’s visit would be used in the notorious Nazi propaganda film, The Eternal Jew. (“It cannot be denied that one part of the German people enthusiastically applaud the foreign Jews who come to Germany — the deadly foes of their race,” the film’s narrator breathlessly warned, over shots of adoring crowds greeting Chaplin.)

