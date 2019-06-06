“X-Men: Dark Phoenix” is located in the 1990s – which unlike the other “Captain Marvel” unfortunately not really noticeable – and ties in with the events of “X-Men: Apocalypse”. It tells the story of one of the most popular X characters, Jean Gray (Sophie Turner, Sansa Stark in “Game of Thrones”), and how she becomes the most powerful mutant of all time, Dark Phoenix. During a life-threatening rescue mission in space, Jean is hit by a cosmic force that transforms her into a near-godlike being. In the struggle with the increasingly unstable force and their own demons, Jean gets out of control, tears apart the X-Men family and threatens to destroy the fabric of our planet. And that’s not all, even an alien force is seeking the cosmic Phoenix force – and the showdown is about Earth’s fate. //therockc4yd.org/jnx-watch-x-men-dark-phoenix-2019-full-and-free-123movies adviser