Top Recommend Streams to Watch Gennady Golovkin Vs. Steve Rolls live online 2019 Boxing

The No. 2 fighter Stream Gennady Golovkin Vs. Steve Rolls Online the middleweight division makes his 2019 Golovkin-Rolls debut Saturday night To Watch when Gennady “GGG” Golovkin takes on Steve Rolls in a 164-pound catchweight fight.The fights on the Golovkin-Rolls undercard aren’t very intriguing. There are a lot of undefeated prospects with less than ten professional fights on their record, but few bouts featuring credible and experienced fighters. The best fight on the undercard is Ali Ahkmedov vs. Marcus McDaniel for a vacant secondary title. For Golovkin, this is the first fight in a three-year, six-fight deal with DAZN streaming network, the sole platform with rights to Saturday’s main card. This is his first fight since relinquishing his WBA, WBO and IBO middleweight titles to Saul “Canelo” Alvarez last September. In some ways, the result of that fight might help to boost the appeal of Golovkin-Rolls. Thanks to Ruiz, the boxing world is still thinking about major upsets and Rolls is next in line to try and do the improbable. Rolls is a skilled boxer with a strong amateur pedigree and long arms, but most don’t believe he has the power to contend with Golovkin. Golovkin (38-1-1, 34 KOs), whose […]

For Golovkin, this is the first fight in a three-year, six-fight deal with DAZN streaming network, the sole platform with rights to Saturday’s main card. This is his first fight since relinquishing his WBA, WBO and IBO middleweight titles to Saul “Canelo” Alvarez last September.

In some ways, the result of that fight might help to boost the appeal of Golovkin-Rolls. Thanks to Ruiz, the boxing world is still thinking about major upsets and Rolls is next in line to try and do the improbable. Rolls is a skilled boxer with a strong amateur pedigree and long arms, but most don’t believe he has the power to contend with Golovkin.

Golovkin (38-1-1, 34 KOs), whose only loss and draw came at the hands of Alvarez, takes on Steve Rolls (19-0, 10 KOs) this Saturday at the Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Rolls is coming off a unanimous decision victory over DeAndre Leatherwood on December 15, 2018. There are no belts on the line, but the fight has a similar feel to Andy Ruiz-Anthony Joshua. Golovkin is using this fight as a tune-up for a third bout with Alvarez, while Rolls is an immense underdog with nothing to lose.

Here is everything you need to know to watch Golovkin vs. Rolls.

WHEN IS GOLOVKIN VS ROLLS?

The Gennady Golovkin vs. Steve Rolls main card begins Saturday, June 8th at 9:00 p.m. ET, meaning the actual Golovkin vs. Rolls fight won’t start until around 11 p.m ET.

WHERE IS THE GOLOVKIN VS ROLLS FIGHT TAKING PLACE?

The Gennady Golovkin vs. Steve Rolls main card will be held at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Crowned “The Mecca of Boxing,” MSG holds up to 20,087 fans for boxing. The Garden has hosted numerous famous bouts, including Ali and Frazier’s “Fight of the Century,” Evander Holyfield vs. Lennox Lewis, Mike Tyson vs. Mitch Green and Manny Pacquiao vs. Floyd Mayweather Jr.

HOW TO WATCH THE GOLOVKIN VS ROLLS FIGHT?

Gennady Golovkin vs. Steve Rolls will be shown live and exclusively on DAZN (Da Zone) streaming network. Once subscribed to dazn.com, you can stream the fight on your computer or any mobile device via the DAZN app. Streaming for Golovkin vs. Rolls begins Saturday at 9 p.m. ET, with the fight itself beginning around 11 p.m. ET.watch Golovkin vs. Rolls. online

GOLOVKIN VS ROLLS BETTING ODDS, BETTING LINE:

According to Pro Boxing Odds, here are the odds as of June 6th:

Golovkin is listed as a -3500 favorite to win the fight while Rolls is listed as a +1200 underdog in the fight.

GOLOVKIN VS ROLLS MAIN CARD:

– Gennady Golovkin (38-1-1, 34 KOs) vs. Steve Rolls (19-0, 10 KOs): 12 rounds, Super Middleweight (164 pounds)

– Ali Akhmedov (14-0, 10 KOs) vs. Marcus McDaniel (15-0, 2 KOs): 10 rounds, Super Middleweight

– Brian Ceballo (8-0, 4 KOs) vs. Bakhtiyar Eyubov (14-0-1, 12 KOs): 8 rounds, Welterweight

– Charles Conwell (9-0, 7 KOs) vs. Courtney Pennington (12-3-3, 5 KOs): 10 rounds, Junior Middleweight

– Israil Madrimov (2-0, 2 KOs) vs. Norberto Gonzalez (24-12, 13 KOs): 10 rounds, Junior Middleweight

– Nikita Ababiy (4-0, 4 KOs) vs. TBA: 6 rounds, Middleweight

– Johnathan Arroyo (3-0-1, 1 KOs) vs. Jordan Morales (3-7, 2 KOs): 4 rounds, Welterweight