Official Streams to Watch UFC 238 Henry Cejudo vs. Marlon Moraes PPV live stream online

UFC 238 PPV will take place at the United Center in Chicago on June 8. Stream UFC 238 Cejudo vs. Moraes To Watch While the preshow starts at 7PM PST (10PM EST) Online, the main events (including Cejudo vs. Moraes) won’t begin until closer to 9PM. Luckily, you don’t have to travel to see what happens as all of the action will be streamed live online. Below, we’ll explain how you can watch UFC 238 live online from countries like the US, Canada, and the UK.

Henry Cejudo and Marion Moraes might be the headline fight but in the women’s flyweight the acton should be flowing as Valentina Shevchenko lets Jessica Eye take a look at her title.

UFC 238 Cejudo vs. Moraes

UFC 238 – WHERE AND WHEN?

Latest Upcoming Fight: UFC 238: Cejudo vs. Moraes

Bout: Henry Cejudo 4 VS Marlon Moraes

Title: UFC 238

Date: Sun, June 9th, 2019

Time: 7 PM PKT

Venue: United Center, Chicago, Illinois

UFC 238 will take place this Saturday, June 8 at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

The main card for UFC 238 will begin at around 10pm ET, 7pm PT and 3am BST.

The vacant Bantamweight Championship title is up for grabs and the 2008 Olympic gold medalist in freestyle wrestling, as well as current flyweight champion Henry Cudjo, has got his eyes on it. But former WSOF Bantamweight champ Marlon Moraes isn’t one to back down easily. As such this should make for an action-packed title fight.

The next big fight on the card is the battle of Valentina Shevchenko – yes the current flyweight champion – as she defends her title against Jessica Eye. As “one of the best strikers in the women’s division”, Eye could pose a real threat to the current queen of the flyweight category.

Whoever you’re cheering on during this weekend’s MMA action, we’ll show you how to live stream UFC 238’s main card from anywhere in the world – for US viewers, you should just head straight to ESPN+.

Live stream UFC from outside your country

Worry not if you’re a huge UFC fan but aren’t in the US to watch that ESPN+ coverage this weekend. If you find the coverage is geo-blocked, you can try using a VPN to change your IP address to a US server and watch this week’s main card just as if you were back at home.

Virtual Private Networks are also handy if you’re concerned about streaming safely on the web, thanks to the encryption they use to hide your details. And the best won’t log your personal information, either. We’ve tested hundreds of VPNs and can recommend these as the best VPN options currently available:

How to watch UFC online in the US exclusively on ESPN+

Gone are the days of watching UFC on cable television as ESPN+ has secured the rights to show UFC 238 as well as all upcoming UFC Fight Nights. ESPN+ has already made a name for itself by hosting big-ticket tennis, soccer and boxing events.

If you don’t already have a subscription, then the way to go seems to be a UFC Bundle, costing you $79.99. That won’t just buy you the UFC 238 PPV, but you’ll get a year-long subscription to ESPN+ (that would normally cost $60 alone).

For those that already have an ESPN+ subscription, you can still buy access to UFC 238 for $59.99.

Got your subscription or bundle sorted but find yourself outside the US this weekend? Scroll up the page and take a look at our advice for using a VPN to watch the UFC 238 live stream from outside your country.

Live stream UFC 238 in the UK

UFC fans in the UK can watch all the action at UFC 238 on BT Sport. The network has the exclusive rights to UFC in the UK and Ireland and will offer a live stream online as well as spoiler-free coverage on TV.

However, Saturday’s Main Card starts quite late in the UK at 3am so do prepare accordingly. If that’s a bit too late for you, don’t worry as BT Sport also offers a spoiler-free replay page which will showcase reruns of the two main fights shortly after their completion as well as the full main and preliminary cards at a later time.

For those who don’t mind losing sleep to catch all the action at UFC 238, BT Sport will show a live stream of Cejudo vs Moraes on its BT Sport app and on its website (the Pre Fight Show begins at midnight). If you’d prefer to watch on your TV, the network will show the full event on BT Sport 1 HD at the same time.

If you’re a BT Sport subscriber but find yourself outside the UK and want to tune in, it’s simple to do with a handy tool – simply grab a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.

Where else to watch UFC 238 live online

MMA has grown in popularity over the last few years and now has a huge international audience. Below, we’ll let you know how to live stream UFC 238 from outside of the US.You’ll be able to watch UFC 238 Cejudo vs. Moraes live on BT Sport 1 at 3AM BST. Unfortunately, you can’t get BT Sport as a standalone streaming option unless you have BT internet service. Otherwise, you’ll need to sign up to BT Sport via Sky TV, BT TV, Talk Talk or other service providers. You can, however, usually add the channel to your current cable subscription, or through your BT internet service, with a free trial period.

For the prelims and early prelims, you’ll need to use UFC Fight Pass, which you can get with a free trial.

How to watch UFC 238 abroad

Options to live stream UFC 238 may not be available everywhere. If you’re traveling or living abroad in a location where the event is unavailable, you will need to connect to a VPN to gain access. However, you will also need a payment method for those locations.

UFC Fight Pass will work in most places as long as you have a VPN connection to countries where the fight is available. However, getting Pay-Per-View access may prove difficult, even with a VPN.