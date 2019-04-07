Be a bud, don’t trample the flowers

With Walker Canyon’s miles of hills carpeted in flaming orange California poppies, it’s no surprise that the ecological reserve has been a beacon for Instagram flower children hungry for a picture perfect post.

However, as wildflower enthusiasts race to capture an Instagram-worthy shot amid the blooming golden phenomenon, their disregard for the environment around them has been detrimental. Their recklessness and disregard for rules and regulations put in place by land management pose a threat to the well-being of the reserve.

The recent rain-heavy winter season resulted in a riot of vibrant poppies that painted the Lake Elsinore hillside in a blanket of iridescent orange, drawing over 100,000March 16 through 17.

This weekend’s influx of selfie stick-wielding guests was so heavy, it prompted Lake Elsinore officials to close the Walker Canyon poppy fields through Sunday afternoon to Monday morning due to overcrowding.

According to Jonathan Reinig, Riverside County Parks Reserve Manager, many park rangers at Walker Canyon often have to stop visitors from breaking rules, like picking poppies and going off-trail, put in place to preserve the very thing these crowds of people came to view.

These actions can have serious repercussions on the reserve.

“When you pick a flower, you’re taking about 30 seeds from the seed bank in the future,” Reinig said. “Stepping on a plant takes about 900 seeds out of a seed bank.”

At the rate that visitors are flocking to the poppy fields, the sea of orange poppies may not survive this year’s super bloom or be preserved for future generations.

With social media propelling the poppy mania, the allure of a perfect post overrides the desire to protect the poppies for many visitors.

It’s important for visitors to respect these natural beauties in order to preserve them for future generations to be able to enjoy them. People who want to view the marvelous sights of this year’s super bloom need to reevaluate their priorities. The damage done is not worth the selfie.

Although it’s exciting to see an increased interest in natural lands, the amount of visitors flooding to the poppy fields on the hunt for the perfect photo opportunity has displayed people’s lack of respect for public land.

However, there are ways to see the super bloom without destroying.

leading to the deterioration of the bountiful fields of our respected state flower.

Don’t pick the flowers

Allowing flowers to carry out their reproductive cycle will ensure that they will be there when you visit again. When people leave Walker Canyon with bouquets of orange poppies, they risk the survival of the poppy fields.

Stay on the trail

One of the easiest ways to view the poppy fields with care is to stick to the trails. Trails are carefully planned, constructed and maintained to give visitors maximum exposure to the orange rolling hills with minimal damage to the poppies. I get it, everyone wants their Sound of Music moment in the middle of the poppy field. But wandering off the trail can lead to erosion, wildlife and vegetation disturbance.

Visit other poppy fields

There are other places to view the California poppies. Allowing the Lake Elsinore poppy fields some room to breathe is beneficial to both the poppies and the photo opportunities. Visiting other, less populated fields avoid the risk of having other visitors stumble into your floral photos.

Before you make the trip to Walker Canyon for your weekend wildflower photoshoot, remember to keep your hands off the poppies, respect the trail and consider venturing out to other Southern California fields.

Happy trails, Long Beach State.