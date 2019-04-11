Buckley out as Dirtbags head coach

After a 5-26 start, Long Beach will search for a new head coach in the coming weeks.

Troy Buckley will no longer be the head coach of Long Beach State Dirtbags, Athletic Director Andy Fee announced Thursday.

“I do not take a decision of this magnitude without careful and thoughtful consideration and my decision is not based solely upon wins and losses, but much more,” Fee said.

LBSU Athletics released a statement in the afternoon:

“I met with Coach Troy Buckley today and informed him of the decision to make a change in leadership within the baseball program. Additionally, I asked Associate Head Coach Greg Bergeron and Pitching Coach Dan Ricabal to share head coaching duties for the remainder of the season. We thank Coach Troy Buckley for his past service to the team, to the university, and to our remarkable baseball tradition even as he leaves Beach Athletics. We have a rich history, a powerful brand, and certainly amazing student-athletes. I am so proud of this program, I’m optimistic about our future, and I appreciate Coach Bergeron and Coach Ricabal for their leadership. We will begin a national search for a new permanent head coach in the coming weeks.”

Buckley was in his ninth season and finishes his career at Long Beach State with a 260-231-1 record. This season has seen the Dirtbags at its worst, starting off 0-10 and are currently 5-26. What was seen as a rebuilding year for Buckley has ended early, effective immediately.

Redshirt senior pitcher John Sheaks declined to comment.

“Not at this time, sorry,” Sheaks said. “Just gonna focus on the upcoming series with my team against CSUN.”

