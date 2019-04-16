Ninth annual Live Your Life Day targets the importance of mental wellness

The On-Campus Emergency Assistance Network invited students to join in and explore the importance of mental health wellness from 48 different resources at the ninth annual Live Your Life Day held in the central quad Tuesday.

Project OCEAN from Counseling and Psychological Services describes itself as a resource that aims to bring awareness to mental wellness and suicide prevention.

Power for Youth was a booth set up to recruit college-aged mentors for local teenagers and youth.

Sanana Budhathoki, a spokesperson for the non-profit organization, said an academic mentoring program for youth could help develop mental wellness habits at a young age.

“Most of the time it’s more about the behind the scene issues that’s keeping them from doing good in school,” Budhathoki said.

Dana Manalo, an undergraduate peer educator and event planner , said it was important for students to educate themselves on mental wellness and resources available for them at Long Beach State.

Participants won prizes and collected stickers that they could exchange for a free lunch or for time at a pop-up photo booth for pictures.

Javier Gonzales volunteered at the prize-giving booth where students could win anything from a tote bag to an LBSU engraved cup.

“It’s great to take some time to relax and enjoy your day especially at this time because we’re getting real close to finals and a lot of students are getting stressed out,” he said.

The booth offered blank envelopes hung on the booth itself. Each envelope contained a personal question students would try to answer.

Budhathoki said the questions were based on each individual’s expertise, values or experiences and served as a way to reflect.

Mlou Aquino, a first-time volunteer at the event, invited students to painting to de-stress. Students painted pieces for art show “The Conscious Collection,” which will be showcased this upcoming Thursday at the student art gallery. Students were encouraged to think about the event’s theme of resilience when painting.

“It’s good to show support for the mental health community, and it’s good to show that there are resources on campus and there are people that care,” they said.