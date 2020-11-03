2020 Local election coverage

California House of Representatives:

District 47:

10:01 p.m.

Lowenthal leads with 73% of the vote according to the Associated Press.

City Council:

10:39 p.m.

District 2

Cindy Allen is leading against opponent Robert Fox by 54.72%, according to the Los Angeles County Registrar.

District 6

Incumbent Dee Andrews is trailing behind opponent Suely Saro with Saro taking 59.41% of the votes, according to data collected by the Los Angeles County Registrar.

District 8

Al Austin II is leading against opponent Tunua Thrash-Ntuk with 56.62% of the vote.

Measures and Propositions:

10:57 p.m.

Proposition 21:

Voters rejected a measure Tuesday to replace the Costa-Hawkins Rental Housing Act, 59.3% to 40.7%.

Prior to the enactment of Costa-Hawkins in 1995, local governments were permitted to enact rent control, as long landlords were able to receive fair returns on their rental properties.

Proposition 21 would have allowed local governments to adopt rent control on housing units, except those that were first occupied within the last 15 years and those that are owned by persons who own no more than two housing units with separate titles.

These units include single-family homes, condos and some duplexes. They also include subdivided interests, such as stock cooperatives and community apartment projects.

Proposition 14:

Initial results of Proposition 14 show that voters are in approval of the measure by 51.7%.

Proposition 15:

Initial election results are indicating that Measure 15 will not be approved as with “no” leading by 50.9% of the votes.

Proposition 16:

Initial election results are indicating that Proposition 16 will not be approved as “no” holds 55% of the vote.

Proposition 17:

Voters approved a measure Tuesday granting people on parole for felony convictions the ability to vote, 59.9 % to 39.9%.

Proposition 17 is a constitutional amendment that would allow individuals on parole for felony convictions to be able to vote in California.

The California Constitution disqualifies felons from voting until their imprisonment and parole are completed.

As of this year, 19 states have allowed individuals convicted of felonies who were on parole to vote.

Of these states, however, Maine and Vermont are the only two states to allow individuals who are imprisoned to vote.

Proposition 18:

Initial results for Proposition 18 show that voters are not in approval of the measure by 54.2%.

Proposition 19:

Initial results are indicating voters have shown approval of Measure 19 with 52% of the vote.

Proposition 20:

Voters rejected a measure Tuesday to amend criminal sentencing and supervision laws that were passed between 2011 and 2016, 63.1 % to 36.9 %.

Proposition 20 would have made certain types of crimes like theft and fraud, eligible to be charged as felonies or misdemeanors, be charged as felonies.

The ballot initiative would also establish two additional types of crimes in state code,serial crime and organized retail crime,and charge them under the category of “wobblers” orcrimes chargeable as misdemeanors or felonies.

It would have also required persons convicted of certain misdemeanors that were classified as wobblers or felonies before 2014, to submit DNA samples for state and federal databases.

The ballot initiative was designed to make changes to AB 109, passed in 2011 2011, Proposition 47 passed in 2014 and Proposition 57 passed in 2016, three measures that were each intended to reduce the state’s prison inmate population.

Proposition 21:

Initial results are indicating voters have shown disapproval of Proposition 21 with 59.3% of the vote leaning “no.”

Proposition 22:

Initial results show Proposition 22 remains at 58% of voters voting “yes.”

Proposition 23:

Voters rejected a measure Tuesday to require at least one licensed physician to be present at dialysis clinics while patients are being treated, with an exception for when there is a shortage of physicians, 64.1% to 35.9%.

Proposition 23 would have required dialysis clinics to report data on dialysis-related infections to the state health department and National Healthcare Safety Network, and require the principal officer of the clinic to certify under penalty of perjury that they are satisfied with the submitted report and provide a written notice to and obtain consent from the state health department before closing a chronic dialysis clinic.

In 2018, 59.9% of voters rejected California Proposition 8, which would have required dialysis clinics to issue refunds to patients or their insurers for any profits greater than 115% of the costs of patient care.

Proposition 24:

Initial results for Proposition 24 show that voters are in approval of the proposition by 56.5%.

Proposition 25:

The initial results show that voters reject Proposition 25 with 54.5% of voting for “no.”

Measure “US”:

Initial results point toward Measure US passing as “yes” holds 58.45% of the vote, according to the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk website.

