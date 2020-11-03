2020 Presidential election coverage

10:07 p.m.

President Donald J. Trump is closing the gap against opponent Former Vice President and Democratic candidate Joseph R. Biden after securing another 38 Electoral College votes, bringing his total to 212.

Biden has remained stagnant with 223 Electoral Votes since he secured the state of Minnesota. He maintains his lead in the popular vote at 49.8% compared to Trump’s 48.6%.

9:36 p.m.

Former Vice President and Democratic candidate Joseph R. Biden addressed a crowd in Wilmington, Delaware Tuesday night.

“I believe we are on track to win this election,” Biden said.

He said that he was confident in the power of early and mail-in voting.

Biden then said he felt that he will win Pennsylvania, the state that is considered to be a key to securing the victory of the presidency.

“It’s not my place or Donald Trump’s place to declare who’s won this election, that’s the decision of the American people,” Biden said.

He said he “feels good” about securing victory in Wisconsin and Michigan, but it’s going to “take time” to count the votes in Pennsylvania.

“Keep the faith guys, we’re going to win this,” Biden said.

9:36 p.m.

President Donald J. Trump has secured a total of 174 Electoral College votes after securing the state of Florida.

Former Vice President and Democratic candidate Joseph R. Biden still maintains his lead with the popular vote.

9:22 p.m.

President Donald J. Trump has secured a total of 145 Electoral College votes after securing Iowa and Montana.

Former Vice President and Democratic candidate Joseph R. Biden still maintains his lead with the popular vote.

9:20 p.m.

President Donald J. Trump now has 136 Electoral College votes after securing the victory in Ohio.

9:15 p.m.

Former Vice President and Democratic candidate Joseph R. Biden now holds 223 Electoral College votes after securing the state of Minnesota, maintaining his lead over President Donald J. Trump.

Biden has also passed President Donald J. Trump in the popular vote securing 49.7% of the vote.

9:03 p.m.

Former Vice President and Democratic candidate Joseph R. Biden now holds 213 Electoral College votes after securing the state of Hawaii, maintaining his lead over President Donald J. Trump.

8:10 p.m.

President Donald J. Trump has been declared the victor in Utah, bringing his total of Electoral College votes to 118. He maintains his lead in the popular vote with 50.4% of the votes.

Former Vice President and Democratic candidate Joseph R. Biden’s votes remain stagnant at 209 Electoral College votes.

8:01 p.m.

Former Vice President and Democratic candidate Joseph R. Biden has now claimed California, Washington and Oregon, securing 209 Electoral Votes.

President Donald J. Trump still trails behind, despite securing Idaho, with just 112 votes. He still maintains a lead in the popular vote.

7:56 p.m.

Former Vice President and Democratic candidate Joseph R. Biden remains in the lead for the presidential election with 135 votes after claiming victory in New Hampshire with 53.4% of the vote.

President Donald J. Trump continues to trail behind Biden with 108 Electoral College votes, but remains in the lead with the popular vote with more than 50%.

7:32 p.m.

President Donald J. Trump has been named victor in Missouri, bringing his total of Electoral College votes to 108. He still maintains a lead at 50.3% of the popular vote.

Former Vice President and Democratic candidate Joseph R. Biden’s Electoral College votes are stagnant at 131.

7:01 p.m.

President Donald J. Trump now has 98 Electoral College votes after being declared the victor in Kansas. He won the state with 51.5% of the vote.

Trump is also still in the lead for the popular vote with 50.1% of the vote.

6:38 p.m.

Former Vice President and Democratic candidate Joseph R. Biden is still in the lead with 131 electoral votes. He has been declared the winner of Colorado, according to the Associated Press.

President Donald J. Trump remains stagnant at 92 total Electoral College votes but remains in the lead with the popular vote with 50.1% of the country standing behind him. Biden trails behind at 48.5% of the popular vote.

6:29 p.m.

Former Vice President and Democratic candidate Joseph R. Biden is still in the lead with 122 electoral votes. He has been declared the winner of Washington, D.C., according to the Associated Press.

President Donald J. Trump is still trailing behind at 92 Electoral College votes, but remains in the lead with the popular vote at 50%.

6:01 p.m.

Former Vice President and Democratic candidate Joseph R. Biden is still in the lead with 119 electoral votes. He has been declared the winner of New Mexico and New York, according to the Associated Press.

President Donald J. Trump has been declared the winner of North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Louisiana and Wyoming, bringing him to a total of 92 Electoral College votes.

Trump still leads in the popular vote by over 2%.

5:56 p.m.

President Donald J. Trump now has 72 electoral votes after claiming the win in Indiana with 60.1% of the vote, according to the Associated Press. Only 52% of the votes have been counted.

Former Vice President Joe Biden and Democratic candidate Joseph R. Biden is still in the lead with 85 electoral votes.

Trump still remains in the lead of the popular vote with 50.2% of the vote, leading by under 2%.

5:31 p.m.

Former Vice President and Democratic candidate Joseph R. Biden is still leading against President Donald J. Trump with 85 Electoral College votes compared to Trump’s 61.

According to the Associated Press, Trump has been declared the winner of Arkansas, giving him six more votes.

5:20 p.m.

Former Vice President and Democratic candidate Joseph R. Biden is leading against President Donald J. Trump by 30 Electoral College votes, with 85 compared to Trump’s 55.

According to the Associated Press, Biden has taken Illinois, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia and Massachusetts.

Trump has been declared the victor of Oklahoma, Mississippi, Alabama, Tennessee, Kentucky, West Virginia and South Carolina.

The Republican candidate is, however, leading the popular vote by just under 2%.

4:40 p.m.

Former Vice President and Democratic candidate Joseph R. Biden is leading against President Donald J. Trump by three Electoral College votes.

Biden has been declared the victor of Virginia, propelling him to 16 Electoral College votes. Trump currently holds 13.

The Democratic candidate is also leading in the popular vote by a slim margin of 0.3%.

4:30 p.m.

President Donald J. Trump is leading the polls against opponent former Vice President Joseph R. Biden by 50% according to the Associated Press.

These numbers are based upon early election results from Indiana, Florida, New Hampshire, Virginia and Vermont.

Trump has been declared the winner of Kentucky, winning the vote by over 10%. Only 17% of the vote has been reported. He’s also been declared the winner of West Virginia, although Associated Press is shown 0% of the vote being recorded.

Former Vice President and Democratic candidate Joseph R. Biden is trailing behind at 49.2%. He has been declared winner of Vermont. At this time the Associated Press is showing 4% of the vote being reported.

Biden is currently leading in Georgia, Florida and New Hampshire.

4:00 p.m.

President Donald J. Trump is leading the polls against opponent former Vice President Joseph R. Biden by 56.9% according to the Associated Press.

These numbers are based upon early election results from Indiana, Florida, New Hampshire, Virginia and Vermont. Trump has been declared the winner of Kentucky, winning the vote by over 10%. Only 17% of the vote has been reported.

Former Vice President and Democratic candidate Joseph R. Biden is trailing behind at 40.9%. He has been declared winner of Vermont. At this time the Associated Press is showing 0% of the vote being reported.

3:25 p.m.

President Donald J. Trump is leading the polls against opponent former Vice President Joseph R. Biden by 67.2% according CNN.

These numbers are based upon early election results from Indiana and Kentucky.

Former Vice President and Democratic candidate Joseph R. Biden is trailing behind at 31.2%.