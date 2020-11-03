Proposition 23 fails to pass, changes to dialysis clinics to not be implemented

Voters rejected a measure Tuesday to require at least one licensed physician to be present at dialysis clinics while patients are being treated, with an exception for when there is a shortage of physicians, 64.1% to 35.9%.

Proposition 23 would have required dialysis clinics to report data on dialysis-related infections to the state health department and National Healthcare Safety Network, and require the principal officer of the clinic to certify under penalty of perjury that they are satisfied with the submitted report and provide a written notice to and obtain consent from the state health department before closing a chronic dialysis clinic.

In 2018, 59.9% of voters rejected California Proposition 8, which would have required dialysis clinics to issue refunds to patients or their insurers for any profits greater than 115% of the costs of patient care.