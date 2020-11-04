Proposition 22 passes, app-based workers to work as independent contractors

Voters approved a measure Tuesday to allow app-based drivers to be independent contractors, 58.2% to 41.8%.

Proposition 22 now allows state employment-related labor laws to cover app-based drivers. This proposition now enacts labor and wage policies that are specific to app-based drivers and companies.

On Aug. 30, 2019, DoorDash, Lyft and Uber each placed $30 million into campaign accounts to fund a ballot initiative campaign should the legislature pass Assembly Bill 5 without compromising with the companies.

On Sept. 18, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed AB 5 without an exemption for app-based drivers and employers.