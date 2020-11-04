Proposition 25 fails, vote threshold for spending to remain the same

Voters rejected a measure Tuesday to change the legislative vote requirement, from two-thirds to a simple majority, necessary to pass the state budget and any spending bills related to the budget, with 55.4% of the vote.

Proposition 25 would have required all members of the legislature to permanently forfeit any salary or expense reimbursement for each day until the day it passes a budget bill if failing to pass a budget bill by June 15.

There would have been a reduction in state legislator compensation costs of about $50,000 for each late day following the legislature failing to send a budget to the governor on time.