The 2020 election through Zoom

People have always gathered during important political moments and events, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, many turned to Zoom to be with friends and family for this historic election.

Watch parties for presidential elections have been a tradition for decades, and with potentially momentous policies on the line, this year felt different for many.

Colleges across the U.S. hosted election watch parties over Zoom for students and faculty to join and try to keep the tradition alive.

However, the long and slow process of counting votes and waiting for results during election day may make the tradition a little less of a party.