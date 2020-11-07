BREAKING: Joseph R. Biden named 46th president of the United States

Former Vice President Joseph R. Biden has been elected as 46th president of the United States. Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris led the election against incumbent Donald J. Trump and Mike Pence by 70 Electoral College votes after securing victory in the state of Pennsylvania.

Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris had been the projected winners for weeks as they had been leading in the polls by double digits, according to the Associated Press.

“I am honored and humbled by the trust the American people have put in me and vice president elect Kamala Harris,” Biden said. “It’s time for America to unite and to heal. We are the United State of America and there’s nothing we can’t do when we do it together.”

Harris also made a statement following the news of her nomination.

“This election is about so much more than Joe Biden or me. It’s about the soul of America and our willingness to fight for it,” Harris said. “We have a lot of work ahead of us. Let’s get started.”