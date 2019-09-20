Beach Balance hosts ‘DIY face mask’ night

Students were able to create their own sample masks made from household items at the DIY Wellness Hour, Thursday.

Hosted by Beach Balance, which focuses on self-care and the mental and physical well-being of students, the DIY event featured helpful tips on skin care and the benefits of self-made masks at home.

“The point of us doing face masks is to show students to pamper themselves, relax and focus on self-care,” said Elizabeth Palencia, a fourth-year psychology major and student employee at Beach Balance.

The Beach Balance room in the Student Recreation and Wellness Center was staged with two tables separating incoming students based on having oily or dry skin.

Those seated at the table designated for oily skin followed along with a demonstrator using one-half banana, one-half cup of oats and two tablespoons of organic honey.

For the dry skin mask, students began by squishing one-half of an avocado, added two tablespoons of honey and two tablespoons of coconut oil in a plastic bag and finished by mixing the concoctions with some raw oats.

Both masks were recommended to be kept on for around 20 minutes before being washed off for the maximum results.

“I thought it might be awesome to find ways to prevent me from having more dry skin because I have a lot,” Jackie Anty, a healthcare administration major said. ”It’s hard to find skincare that helps.”

Klara Doe, a chemistry major, stopped by the event because she finds DIY masks fun and relaxing to apply.

“My mom might get mad at me for using all our avocados,” Doe said. “She’ll come after me.”