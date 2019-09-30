It waits in the fog at Knott’s Scary Farm

Your heart is pounding, there are screams in the distance, darkness has set in and fog is creeping in to consume you. You have to decide, do you run? Or do you take your chances in the fog?

This year’s Knott’s Scary Farm features hundreds of nightmarish attractions.

With nine mazes, four scare-zones and three different live shows offering multiple nightly performances during the event, Knott’s has plenty to keep any visitor entertained.

This year’s lineup of mazes, which are all original stories, include two new themes. The first, called “Wax Works,” is a dilapidated tourist attraction run by a madman with an affinity for molding live subjects.

The second new maze is called “Origins,” and offers the backstory of the town of Calico and Knott’s Scary Farm’s recurring host, the Green Witch.

In addition to the new mazes, old favorites returned such as Paranormal Inc., Shadowlands and Pumpkin Eater.

If patrons find themselves in need of a break from panicking in the terrorizing mazes, the nightly shows are a welcomed refuge. The newest and arguably most popular show, “Puppet Up” presented by Brian Henson, is an adult-themed puppet comedy act that drew plenty of laughs.

Knott’s has pulled out all the stops for the Halloween theme by even offering spooky food selections. During the event, you can try treats like smoked bat wings (chicken wings with black buffalo sauce), devil dogs (a spicy jalapeno hot dog) and cockroach bites (chocolate churros).

The event’s four different scare-zones each have themed ghouls that patrol the dark corners of the park for unsuspecting victims.

The Ghost Town area of the park includes the entire area of Calico and is home to vampire cowboys, dead brides and mutant animal people.

Forsaken Lake featured a town of ghouls that were awakened from their watery fates and doomed to roam the Earth.

The Hollow is home to a haunted harvest with hordes of scarecrows, witches and the Headless Horseman.

The last zone, Carnevil, is a nightmare for anyone with a phobia of evil clowns.

The tickets range in price starting at $43 for general admission and up to $173 for an all-inclusive ticket. Knott’s Scary Farm runs Thursdays through Sundays, Oct. 1 through Nov. 2.