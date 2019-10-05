Shermae Guiterrez, third-year outdoor wilderness major, leads the Cal Skate Rollers to a nearby alleyway on Oct. 4. Paris Barraza / Daily Forty-Niner.
Arts & Life, Features

Skate out with the Cal State Rollers

by on

More in Arts & Life:

Tweet
Share
Share
Share

Members of Long Beach State’s, Cal State Rollers club turned heads as they skated through downtown Long Beach in colorful gear and makeup, practicing tricks and showing off their skills on wheels. 

Enlarge

Copy-of-IMG_0134
Evelyn Vasquez wears her Moxi Lolly roller skates in the color poppy for the skate out on Oct. 4.

Paris Barraza / Daily Forty-Niner

The club held a skate out session on Oct. 4 to showcase the club’s love for roller skating. Themed “Pop Art,” members of the Cal State Rollers spent the day skating through the streets of Long Beach.

Enlarge

Copy-of-IMG_0185
Evelyn Vasquez practices different roller skate moves during the Cal State Roller's skate out on Oct. 4.

Paris Barraza / Daily Forty-Niner

Open to newbies and experienced skaters alike, the Cal State Rollers has welcomed student roller skate enthusiasts for the last three years.  

Enlarge

Copy-of-IMG_0333

Evelyn Vasquez performs a cartwheel in roller skates in downtown Long Beach, Oct. 4.

Paris Barraza / Daily Forty-Niner

Cal State Rollers member and fourth-year biology major, Alejandra Ceseña, started roller skating five years ago after a friend recommended the hobby to her. 

Enlarge

Copy-of-IMG_0372
Alejandra Ceseña practices the move 'Shooting the Duck' in downtown Long Beach, Oct. 4.

Paris Barraza / Daily Forty-Niner

“Well in school I was really anxious,” Ceseña said. “[Skating] really helped me.”

Enlarge

Copy-of-IMG_0395
Robbie Simmons, communications studies major at Long Beach City College, breakdances in roller skates.

Paris Barraza / Daily Forty-Niner

The club hosts meetings and roller skate lessons throughout the semester for beginners both on and off-campus. Among some of the club’s activities are skate out sessions at beaches and skate parks, as well as partnering with other roller skating groups in Long Beach. These larger, more inclusive events introduce members to roller skating and the culture of Long Beach roller skating. 

Enlarge

Copy-of-IMG_0366
Vanessa Montano practices the move 'Shooting the Duck' in downtown Long Beach, Oct. 4.

Paris Barraza / Daily Forty-Niner

According to third-year creative writing major Victoria Hurtado, one memorable event included a skate out with Moxi Roller Skates creator Michelle Steilen. Steilen, who goes by Estro Jen, is known to be a professional within the roller-skating community. 

The openness of the community is an important aspect to Hurtado. 

Enlarge

Copy-of-IMG_0473
Victoria Hurtado and Evelyn Vasquez spin around in an alleyway in downtown Long Beach, Oct. 4.

Paris Barraza / Daily Forty-Niner

“We all just mesh and skate together,” Hurtado said. “It does not matter who you are. It doesn’t matter what level you’re at. We’re having a good time.” 

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

Daily 49er newsletter