Skate out with the Cal State Rollers

Members of Long Beach State’s, Cal State Rollers club turned heads as they skated through downtown Long Beach in colorful gear and makeup, practicing tricks and showing off their skills on wheels.

Enlarge Evelyn Vasquez wears her Moxi Lolly roller skates in the color poppy for the skate out on Oct. 4. Paris Barraza / Daily Forty-Niner

The club held a skate out session on Oct. 4 to showcase the club’s love for roller skating. Themed “Pop Art,” members of the Cal State Rollers spent the day skating through the streets of Long Beach.

Enlarge Evelyn Vasquez practices different roller skate moves during the Cal State Roller's skate out on Oct. 4. Paris Barraza / Daily Forty-Niner

Open to newbies and experienced skaters alike, the Cal State Rollers has welcomed student roller skate enthusiasts for the last three years.

Enlarge

Evelyn Vasquez performs a cartwheel in roller skates in downtown Long Beach, Oct. 4. Paris Barraza / Daily Forty-Niner

Cal State Rollers member and fourth-year biology major, Alejandra Ceseña, started roller skating five years ago after a friend recommended the hobby to her.

Enlarge Alejandra Ceseña practices the move 'Shooting the Duck' in downtown Long Beach, Oct. 4. Paris Barraza / Daily Forty-Niner

“Well in school I was really anxious,” Ceseña said. “[Skating] really helped me.”

Enlarge Robbie Simmons, communications studies major at Long Beach City College, breakdances in roller skates. Paris Barraza / Daily Forty-Niner

The club hosts meetings and roller skate lessons throughout the semester for beginners both on and off-campus. Among some of the club’s activities are skate out sessions at beaches and skate parks, as well as partnering with other roller skating groups in Long Beach. These larger, more inclusive events introduce members to roller skating and the culture of Long Beach roller skating.

Enlarge Vanessa Montano practices the move 'Shooting the Duck' in downtown Long Beach, Oct. 4. Paris Barraza / Daily Forty-Niner

According to third-year creative writing major Victoria Hurtado, one memorable event included a skate out with Moxi Roller Skates creator Michelle Steilen. Steilen, who goes by Estro Jen, is known to be a professional within the roller-skating community.

The openness of the community is an important aspect to Hurtado.

Enlarge Victoria Hurtado and Evelyn Vasquez spin around in an alleyway in downtown Long Beach, Oct. 4. Paris Barraza / Daily Forty-Niner

“We all just mesh and skate together,” Hurtado said. “It does not matter who you are. It doesn’t matter what level you’re at. We’re having a good time.”