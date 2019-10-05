Skate out with the Cal State Rollers

Members of Long Beach State’s, Cal State Rollers club turned heads as they skated through downtown Long Beach in colorful gear and makeup, practicing tricks and showing off their skills on wheels.
The club held a skate out session on Oct. 4 to showcase the club’s love for roller skating. Themed “Pop Art,” members of the Cal State Rollers spent the day skating through the streets of Long Beach.
Open to newbies and experienced skaters alike, the Cal State Rollers has welcomed student roller skate enthusiasts for the last three years.
Cal State Rollers member and fourth-year biology major, Alejandra Ceseña, started roller skating five years ago after a friend recommended the hobby to her.
“Well in school I was really anxious,” Ceseña said. “[Skating] really helped me.”
The club hosts meetings and roller skate lessons throughout the semester for beginners both on and off-campus. Among some of the club’s activities are skate out sessions at beaches and skate parks, as well as partnering with other roller skating groups in Long Beach. These larger, more inclusive events introduce members to roller skating and the culture of Long Beach roller skating.
According to third-year creative writing major Victoria Hurtado, one memorable event included a skate out with Moxi Roller Skates creator Michelle Steilen. Steilen, who goes by Estro Jen, is known to be a professional within the roller-skating community.
The openness of the community is an important aspect to Hurtado.
“We all just mesh and skate together,” Hurtado said. “It does not matter who you are. It doesn’t matter what level you’re at. We’re having a good time.”