New art studio allows for Long Beach residents to get creative with no experience required.

Two yellow chairs are placed outside the DIY crafting studio that owner and Long Beach State alumna, Shelley Williams describes as a place to engage with the community and “learn something new.”

The studio, which opened in August, offers visitors a chance to make their own artistic creations through both guided workshops and open sessions. Crafts include: soap making, staining glass jars, marble painting and knitting. Nothing is off-limits, she said.

Williams said her inspiration to open the studio was her yearn to teach art.

“I love to teach, I’m a teacher by heart,” Williams said. “I couldn’t find a place initially that would let me bring my lye in and actually teach people [to make soap], so I said I’m going to go find my own spot.”

Williams teaches child studio sessions, where she has separate activities for each age group. During these sessions, younger kids learn salt and marble painting while the older kids work on macramé and melt-and-pour soap making.

“It’s a beautiful space for everyone’s welcome,” Williams said. “You won’t leave here empty-handed or void of inspiration.”

CRAFT+LIGHT Creative Arts Studio is located at 5614 East Second Street and is open Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.