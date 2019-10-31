Beetlejuice costume
Sophia Manjarrez, a second-year molecular cell biology major, dresses as Beetlejuice for Halloween. Madalyn Amato / Daily Forty-Niner
Arts & Life, Photo Gallery

IN PHOTOS: Halloween costumes on campus 2019

by on

More in Arts & Life:

Tweet
Share
Share
Share
Steve from stranger things
“I’m Steve from stranger things. The makeup I have is latex on my face and I doused some purple and red face Paint in addition to fake blood. I dressed up as Dustin already, my hair was the perfect length for this costume, I could have been robin but I kinda like being Steve more," said Monique Urzua, a fourth-year english education major. Jacob Powers / Daily Forty-Niner
sully from Monsters Inc.
"I’m sully from Monsters Inc. it’s a kid friendly costume because after I’m going trick or treating with my siblings when I'm done with school,” said Alexis Catano, a fourth year political science major. Jacob Powers / Daily Forty-Niner
costume of a guy riding a dinosaur
Strutting around on a dinosaur, Dillon Docuyanan, a second-year mechanical engineering major poses next to Prospector Pete. Madalyn Amato / Daily Forty-Niner
Beetlejuice costume
Sophia Manjarrez, a second-year molecular cell biology major, dresses as Beetlejuice for Halloween. Madalyn Amato / Daily Forty-Niner
LEGO costume
CSULB Professor dresses as a LEGO character for Halloween. Madalyn Amato / Daily Forty-Niner
Spiderman costume
Moises Concepcion, a fourth-year sociology major dresses as Spiderman for Halloween. Madalyn Amato / Daily Forty-Niner

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

Daily 49er newsletter