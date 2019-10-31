Sophia Manjarrez, a second-year molecular cell biology major, dresses as Beetlejuice for Halloween. Madalyn Amato / Daily Forty-Niner Arts & Life, Photo Gallery IN PHOTOS: Halloween costumes on campus 2019 by Ryan Guitare on October 31, 2019 Ryan Guitare Author More in Arts & Life: Delta Lambda Phi at CSULB offers brotherhood for LGBTQ community October 31, 2019 IN PHOTOS: Día De Los Muertos 2019 October 31, 2019 The CSULB Color Collection: Lillian Babcock October 30, 2019 TweetShareShareShare “I’m Steve from stranger things. The makeup I have is latex on my face and I doused some purple and red face Paint in addition to fake blood. I dressed up as Dustin already, my hair was the perfect length for this costume, I could have been robin but I kinda like being Steve more," said Monique Urzua, a fourth-year english education major. Jacob Powers / Daily Forty-Niner "I’m sully from Monsters Inc. it’s a kid friendly costume because after I’m going trick or treating with my siblings when I'm done with school,” said Alexis Catano, a fourth year political science major. Jacob Powers / Daily Forty-Niner Strutting around on a dinosaur, Dillon Docuyanan, a second-year mechanical engineering major poses next to Prospector Pete. Madalyn Amato / Daily Forty-Niner Sophia Manjarrez, a second-year molecular cell biology major, dresses as Beetlejuice for Halloween. Madalyn Amato / Daily Forty-Niner CSULB Professor dresses as a LEGO character for Halloween. Madalyn Amato / Daily Forty-Niner Moises Concepcion, a fourth-year sociology major dresses as Spiderman for Halloween. Madalyn Amato / Daily Forty-Niner