IN PHOTOS: Long Beach Veterans Day Parade

Long Beach Community College Board of Trustee members Uduak-Joe Ntuk and Verginia Baxter ride down Atlantic Avenue as part of the Long Beach Veterans Day Parade. Christian Wiseman/Daily Forty-Niner

Long Beach's Veterans Day Parade opening ceremony was held at Houghton Park. Two Long Beach fire fighters and police officers present the colors as Mayor Robert Garcia, Councilman Rex Richardson and parade grand marshals take the stage. Christian Wiseman/Daily Forty-Niner

Students in Lakewood High School's NJROTC program carry the flags of all 50 states. Christian Wiseman/Daily Forty-Niner

Parade Grand Marshal, Brigadier General Robin Umberg passes out bubbles to attendees of the Long Beach Veterans Day Parade. Christian Wiseman/Daily Forty-Niner

A member of Paralyzed eterans of America's California chapter participates in the Long Beach's Veterans Day Parade. Christian Wiseman/Daily Forty-Niner

A member of US VETS gives a flag to an attendee of the Long Beach Veterans Day parade. Christian Wiseman/Daily Forty-Niner

VFW members wave to the crowd as part of the Long Beach Veterans Day Parade. Christian Wiseman/Daily Forty-Niner

A four plane flyover as part of the Long Beach Veterans Day Parade. Christian Wiseman/Daily Forty-Niner