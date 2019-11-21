CSULB students give a tour of the world with pictures in USU Art Gallery

Pictures from around the world hung on the walls of the University Student Union Art Gallery for the “Meet the Artists” reception at the annual study abroad photography exhibit hosted by Long Beach State’s Center for International Education Wednesday, Nov. 20.

Students who studied abroad during the 2018-19 academic year displayed photographs from their experiences abroad like:

Cultural events, such as bullfighting and high tea.

Picturesque skylines in Sweden and Israel.

Students in front of national monuments, like the Cardiff Castle in Wales and the building of Spanish National Liberty in Madrid.

“The idea and conception behind this exhibit is that when you study abroad, it’s such an intense, immersive experience that all flies by so fast; by using the shot of your camera, you can capture one moment of that experience you’re having,” said Terrence Graham, associate dean for international programs.

The study abroad program at CSULB gives students the extraordinary opportunity to travel to a new country to engross themselves to enrich and advance their educational and personal experiences.

“When you look at that photograph later, you can reflect and think, ‘What was going on in my life and in my mind and in my heart when I took that photo, what was that feeling?’” Graham said.

Students can choose to study in countries such as Costa Rica, Germany, Italy and the Netherlands for school credit.

“The purpose of the exhibit is to inspire other students to study abroad and to showcase people who have studied abroad,” said Tzu-Han Hsu, the exhibit’s curator and peer advisor for the study abroad office. “Sometimes, when you come back, you get a sort of culture shock that nobody tells you about, so it is nice for students to share their stories and remember their experiences.”