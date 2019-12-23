A house on Naples Island is lit up for passerby to see Friday, Dec. 13, 2019. Hannah Getahun/Daily Forty-Niner
IN PHOTOS: Naples Island holiday lights

Naples Island resident Kadee Della Donna Lorenzen poses in front of her home at 97 Rivo Alto Canal Friday, Dec. 13, 2019. Lorenzen's home won best decorated house by the Naples Island Association this year.
Jeff Guell (right) performs with his son, Brandon Guell (left) and grandson, Kaiden Guell (center) at Naples Island Friday, Dec. 13, 2019. The Guell family has been leading their marriage encounter group through the canals of Naples Island to sing festive holiday tunes for the past 10 years. Paula Kiley/Daily Forty-Niner
Devontae Reied proposes to his girlfriend of five years, Isabel Serrano, in front of the center fountain at Naples Island Friday, Dec. 13, 2019. Hannah Getahun/Daily Forty-Niner
Hayley Jackson serves coffee with Carmen's Coffee, a food and beverage truck parked at Naples Island Friday, Dec. 13, 2019. Hannah Getahun/Daily Forty-Niner
A boat passes by lit-up houses at Naples Island Friday, Dec. 13, 2019. Austin Brumblay/Daily Forty-Niner

