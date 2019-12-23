A house on Naples Island is lit up for passerby to see Friday, Dec. 13, 2019. Hannah Getahun/Daily Forty-Niner Arts & Life, Events IN PHOTOS: Naples Island holiday lights by Hannah Getahun on December 23, 2019 Hannah Getahun Author More in Arts & Life: CSULB’s Beach Pantry assistants help students in need over the holidays December 19, 2019 Queen Mary Christmas has docked for the holiday season December 9, 2019 REVIEW: Cal Rep’s ‘Move: The History of a Hand’ gracefully mixes dancing, acrobatics with acting December 7, 2019 TweetShareShareShare Naples Island resident Kadee Della Donna Lorenzen poses in front of her home at 97 Rivo Alto Canal Friday, Dec. 13, 2019. Lorenzen's home won best decorated house by the Naples Island Association this year. Jeff Guell (right) performs with his son, Brandon Guell (left) and grandson, Kaiden Guell (center) at Naples Island Friday, Dec. 13, 2019. The Guell family has been leading their marriage encounter group through the canals of Naples Island to sing festive holiday tunes for the past 10 years. Paula Kiley/Daily Forty-Niner A house on Naples Island is lit up for passerby to see Friday, Dec. 13, 2019. Hannah Getahun/Daily Forty-Niner Devontae Reied proposes to his girlfriend of five years, Isabel Serrano, in front of the center fountain at Naples Island Friday, Dec. 13, 2019. Hannah Getahun/Daily Forty-Niner Hayley Jackson serves coffee with Carmen's Coffee, a food and beverage truck parked at Naples Island Friday, Dec. 13, 2019. Hannah Getahun/Daily Forty-Niner A boat passes by lit-up houses at Naples Island Friday, Dec. 13, 2019. Austin Brumblay/Daily Forty-Niner