72 Hours in Long Beach: “The Dinner Detective Murder Mystery Show”

Learn to Rock Climb at the Student Recreation and Wellness Center

Friday

Associated Students Inc. will host rock climbing classes for students and non-students at the Student Recreation and Wellness Center Friday, Jan. 31.

The rock climbing class, Climbing 201: Belay Basics, will offer attendees the opportunity to learn rock climbing basics. Knowledge in rock climbing equipment, knot tying and belay technique will be taught during the session, according to the ASI website.

“We are hoping that these classes will bring out an interest in rock climbing to those who may be unfamiliar or have not yet had much experience,” said SRWC manager William Higuchi. “One goal of the SRWC is to empower students to find some form of recreation that they will be able to take with them beyond university life.”

The classes will take place at the SRWC building from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Both students and non-students are welcome to attend. Tickets for students are $17 and $20 for non-students.

Celebrate public art at the DETERMINATION LB Mural Dedication

Saturday

Vibrant streaks of blue and yellow will be the backdrop during the mural dedication for DETERMINATION LB, a mural project and youth workshop series. The event is organized by the Arts Council for Long Beach in partnership with David ‘Big Sleeps’ Velasquez, Long Beach Transit and Centro Cha. The event will take place on Saturday, Feb. 1 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

According to the dedication’s Eventbrite, the event will include a meet and greet with Big Sleeps, live painting, music performances, food and community information booths.

“The purpose of the DETERMINATION LB Mural is to celebrate the life of art and allow students to achieve accomplishment and also have people feel a sense of joy, communication and celebration,” said Lisa Desmidt, director of programs. “Our goal is to help bring the community together and we hope to gain support and present public art to people.”

The event is free and open to the public and will take place at 1340 Cherry Ave. Parking is limited so public transportation or carpooling is encouraged by the Arts Council.

Solve a murder mystery on The Queen Mary

Saturday

Guests aboard The Queen Mary will have the opportunity to solve a murder mystery during “The Dinner Detective: Murder Mystery Dinner” show Saturday, Feb. 1.

According to “The Dinner Detective” website, the show will feature a challenging crime for guests to solve as they enjoy a four-course dinner.

“We pride ourselves on making sure every audience member is having the best time possible,” said co-executive producer Marc Lessman. “We strive to engage all of your senses from the moment you walk through our doors and meticulously keep our focus on your overall entertainment experience.”

The show will take place on The Queen Mary at 1126 Queens Hwy., Long Beach. Reservations must be booked before 6 p.m. on Feb. 1. Tickets start at $79.95 per person.