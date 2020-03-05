72 Hours in Long Beach: International Women’s Day at MOLAA

Get a taste of plant-based living at the LB Vegan Fest

Saturday

Plant-based food event, LB Vegan Fest, will celebrate its one year anniversary this Sunday at the Pike. Vegan food trucks, natural living vendors and nonprofit organizations will line Bay Street for the food festival.

“All we do is live this [vegan] life. Promote this life. It’s our whole existence,” said Edward Yniguez, coordinator of the event. “LB is like vegan town, it’s so progressive. So many people are embracing it.”

In honor of its one year anniversary, the food court will be closing at 6 p.m. instead of 5 p.m. A portion of the event sales goes towards nonprofit, Plant Based For All.

The event has free admission and is pet friendly. For directions map to 95 S Pine Ave Long Beach, CA 90802. But the event will take place on Bay Street.

Celebrate International Women’s Day at MOLAA

Sunday

This Sunday is International Women’s Day and the Museum of Latin American Art will be hosting an event in recognition. The event will include an arpillera exhibition, dancers, an interactive wall and food for purchase from LOBO Cuban Food.

The event will feature a line-up of speakers, including Long Beach State professor Alicia del Campo, discussing women, art and activism.

The museum partnered with the local chapter of Movement for the Emancipation of the Chilean Woman-Los Angeles who helped gather the arpilleras in the exhibition, “Arte, Mujer y Memoria: Arpilleras from Chile.”

“They are going to be a lot of opportunities to learn more about the history of politics in Chile and its connection with artists and especially women artists,” said Gabriella Martinez, MOLAA’s director of education.

The event will start at 12:30 p.m. and will conclude around 4 p.m. with a dance performance, “Un violador en tu camino,” led by MEMCH-LA.

Admission for the event is free. The museum is located at 628 Alamitos Ave.

Listen to tunes performed by The Orpheus Duo

Sunday

Faculty members Althea Waites and Mark Uranker, The Orpheus Duo, will be performing three pieces on the piano this Sunday.

The three pieces include Overture to the Magic Flute, Winnsboro Cotton Mill Blues and Sonata in F Minor, Op. 34.

Winnsboro Cotton Mill Blues, a piece scored for only one person, will be played together by the duo. The piece begins with the creaking sounds of factory machinery woven into the industrial folk song.

“I have never played a piece like this,” Waites said. “This one is really different from anything I have ever encountered. For the audience, I’m sure they’re going to sit there thinking, ‘what’s next?’”

The performance starts at 4 p.m. and will take place at the Daniel Recital Hall at Long Beach State. Tickets are $7 for students and $10 for non-students.

Celebrate Purim with the Long Beach Jewish community

Sunday

Circus rides, entertainment and kosher food will fill the Alpert Jewish Community Center Sunday in celebration of Purim, a Jewish holiday that commemorates the salvation of the Jewish people in the ancient Persian empire.

Purim starts Monday evening and ends Tuesday evening.

“[Purim]’s a really fun, joyful holiday,” said Dana Schneider-Chandler, director of Jewish life and culture. “Where we dress up in costumes and it’s just a very joyous fun day.”

To stay in the tradition of the holiday, guests are welcomed to come in costume. They can also enter in a costume contest where they will have the opportunity to win prizes.

The event will feature more than 20 attractions ranging from a Ferris wheel, carnival games and rides, arts and crafts, inflatable bouncy houses, train rides and food vendors.

Kosher food, hamburgers and hotdogs will be available for purchase as well as alcohol at the festival’s beer and wine garden.

Admission to the event is free. Unlimited carnival ride wristbands are $25 or $20 if you bring two non-perishable food items. The event will take place at the Alpert Jewish Community Center, 3801 E Willow St.