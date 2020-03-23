The CSULB library closed March 21 for the remainder of the semester, but all online resources remain available. Rachel Barnes/Daily Forty-Niner
Arts & Life, Coronavirus, Photo Gallery

IN PHOTOS: First day of (online) school at CSULB

by on

More in Arts & Life:

Tweet
Share
Share
Share

March 23 marked the beginning of a very different mode of instruction for Long Beach State.

On March 11 President Jane Close Conoley and university officials decided to transition to “alternative instruction” to prevent the spread of COVID-19 among students at CSULB. Originally, online classes were meant to start on March 17, but the date was moved after Conoley announced that the rest of the semester would be taught remotely.

Since the announcement, many different segments of the university have closed or decided to do their work remotely.

For up-to-date coverage on coronavirus at CSULB, visit our live coverage page.

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

Daily 49er newsletter