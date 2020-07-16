CSULB’s Kleefeld Contemporary receives Millard Sheets Mosaic

The Carolyn Campagna Kleefeld Contemporary Art Museum at Long Beach State announced on July 14 the acquisition of historic public art by Millard Sheets.

The mosaic mural was gifted to Kleefeld Contemporary from its original owners, Farmers & Merchants Bank, who partnered with Kleefeld Contemporary director Paul Baker Prindle to preserve the work.

Sheets constructed the untitled mosaic from 1975 to 1977 as part of a commission to design large mosaic murals for Southern California Home Savings Banks. The 14-by-11 foot mosaic is one of two works installed at the former Home Savings and Loan Building off of Lakewood Boulevard.

The first step in the conservation process of the mural, deinstallation, was completed and filmed for a miniature documentary, produced by Threaded Films to show the thoughtful process behind conserving and reinstalling the work.

Kleefeld Contemporary, which is currently undergoing site expansion, is expected to have the mosaic installed in 2022.