Meet the CSULB recipients of the Sally Cassanova Pre-doctoral Scholars Program

The Sally Cassanova Pre-doctoral Scholars Program seeks to provide funding for students in the California State University System interested in graduate school and pursuing a doctorate. Scholars will also be provided with individual guidance from CSU faculty members as well as opportunities for career and professional development.

The 2020-21 scholars include 12 students from Long Beach State.

Kayla Landers, fourth-year chemistry major

Kayla Landers hated chemistry when she was a sophomore in high school. As a straight-A student, this was the first time she struggled in a class. However, she grew intrigued by the challenge that this subject brought into her education.

“That struggle became motivation of, ‘I want to master this content. I want to be able to control chemistry instead of continually confusing me,’” Landers said.

Landers has struggled with perfectionism. In her first year of college, Landers was finally able to come to terms with the fact that she had anxiety. Landers failed her first test in her general chemistry class and remembered crying in the dorms.

However, science has forced her to embrace the lack of perfection in chemistry and in herself.

“I had always lived my life in a way that there was a clear-cut you’re good, or you’re bad, or like you’re smart, or you’re dumb, or you get it or you don’t. And science kind of forced me to live in this in-between state that I’ve never experienced before,” Landers said.

Her journey in research began when she took an organic chemistry course with Kensaku Nakayama. The subject intrigued Landers, and she found herself at Nakayama’s office hours, spending so much of her time that eventually she joined his research project.

Currently, Landers is studying asymmetric catalysis, which has the potential to alter the drug and pharmaceutical industry. Nakayama’s research lab is looking at ways in which organic chemists can manipulate the 3-D shape of drugs and ultimately the ways in which they interact with the body’s chemistry.

“If we do figure this out, this is something that really will streamline the drug manufacturing process,” Landers said. “It will make it a lot more effective, it will make it a lot more inexpensive, a lot more feasible. So it’ll be not just a breakthrough for organic chemistry, but it really can impact various different reactions in various different fields.”

Landers is enthusiastic about her research, but her biggest inspiration and joy comes from mentoring younger students. As a supplemental instruction leader, she has been able to help students who are working through some of the toughest general chemistry courses that are prerequisites to becoming a STEM, or science, technology, engineering, and math, majors. She’s been able to help students from underrepresented backgrounds see a path forward within their majors.

“I see many of them come into my classroom… with so much fear and so much lack of belief in themselves,” Landers said. “A common theme with all of us is we’ve never seen someone like us do it.”

Landers knows that representation is more than just the numbers schools tout as diversity quotas in their programs. As a Black woman making her way through the field of chemistry trying to pursue a doctorate, she has never had a Black teacher throughout her educational experience.

“I think it’s more than just having a couple token, underrepresented students to say that we’re diverse,” Landers said. “I think it’s creating a culture that not just invites the students in but also makes the students comfortable when they inhabit the space.”

There have been professors who have been supportive of Landers throughout her journey at CSULB, but none have directly addressed the intersection of her identities, and she wants that to change. Landers said that her goal at the end of her career is to become a professor and to normalize seeing a Black professor teaching subjects like chemistry.

“Diversity has become a word that is used a lot now,” Landers said of higher education. “It’s kind of like a trend, ‘we’re very diverse.’”

Her hope is that academia will support students of color beyond the ‘trend of diversity’ to make sure that these students thrive and that systems of support can be created to ensure their success.

Landers said she notices that it’s sometimes easier for educational spaces to not address the disparities.

“Let me be very clear. I want to be seen,” Landers said. “I do not exist to be invisible.”

Joshua Acosta, fourth-year history major and religious studies minor

Like many other freshmen in college, Joshua Acosta was trying to find his niche as he took classes across multiple majors in his first year. Ultimately, he found that history was his main passion.

Acosta remembers an oral history project that filled him with inspiration.

“I had the opportunity to interview my grandmother,” Acosta said. “And I knew she came from the Philippines. I knew that she studied nursing but didn’t really know the specifics.”

Learning about his grandmother’s journey helped Acosta realize that immigrant stories of resilience and overcoming hardship were the narratives he wanted to study.

His professor, Guotong Li, saw potential in him during his first upper-division history class in the fundamentals of research and encouraged him to apply for the annual CSULB Student Research Competition.

Although Acosta didn’t win, he said that his appreciation for research grew that day, falling in love with the process of speaking for his work and getting grilled by the competition’s judges.

He went on to apply for his first pre-doctoral program through the Mellon May’s Undergraduate Fellowship Program and then the Sally Casanova Scholarship.

For his doctoral degree, Acosta said he wants to explore Asian-American history, specifically, its role in the construction of U.S. history. He said it’s more than just diversity and that these stories invite people who have been left out of conversations “into the collective effort to reshape a lot of systemic disparities that we see today.”

These stories, he argued, play an integral role in battling today’s struggles with “racial violence… xenophobia, and nativism and hateful rhetoric.”

The research Acosta plans to explore will focus on the Filipino labor and migrant communities on the West Coast. He said he wants to examine how communities process cultural solidarity and “what it means to be American,” and more specifically, what it means to be a “hyphenated American.”

While the coronavirus pandemic has shifted in-person research conferences online, Acosta said that, in the grand scheme of things, he’s found joy in the fact that his research is now more accessible virtually.

He encourages other undergraduates to seek out research opportunities even if they might not want to pursue a career in academia. Acosta said that the research skills he gained can help other students pursue careers ranging anywhere from social activism to the medical profession.

“I think sharing scholarship is an important part of why I want to pursue this because, as I said, including people in these discussions makes it more enriching and valuable,” Acosta said.

Joshua’s research was just recently presented at John Hopkins University’s Macksey Symposium.