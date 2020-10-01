IN PHOTOS: Six study spots for students in Long Beach

As classes continue to be virtual for the remainder of the academic year, students are in need of new spaces to study. For students living in Long Beach, these six spots provide a change of scenery for when being at home becomes too difficult to concentrate in.

Los Altos Park and Whaley Park are both within walking distance of Long Beach State for students that want to enjoy nature while studying. These parks provide scenic spaces with open, green fields and tall, shady trees to enjoy.

The Library: A Coffee House is located on East Broadway Street, three miles away from campus. They provide outdoor seating for students to come enjoy a cup of coffee and complimentary Wi-Fi. The outdoor patio is positioned next to a street with cars that pass by, but it is otherwise a peaceful spot. Before the pandemic, The Library regularly had live music acts perform inside their shop, so be on the lookout for when that comes back.

On Sept. 26, President Jane Close Conoley announced a two-week campus closure following five newly diagnosed cases of coronavirus.

When the campus reopens, students can also utilize the extended campus WiFi for study sessions at the quiet, hidden gems across campus. The Engineering 3 building in the lower campus has four benches with umbrellas. In between the kinesiology buildings, there is a courtyard with picnic benches available and the College of Business also has plenty of seats and tables. A parking pass is required to park on campus but daily parking permits can be purchased from the CSULB pay stations for $10.

Be sure to wear a mask when you check these spots out.