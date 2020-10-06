October’s guide to new music

As Long Beach State students prepare for midterms, here is a list of the hottest new albums released to jam to during study breaks.

“Blackpink: The Album”- Blackpink

The highly anticipated debut album from Blackpink titled “The Album” released Oct. 2, featuring collaborations with Lady Gaga and Cardi B. Prior to the album’s release, the record-breaking K-pop group released the songs “Ice Cream” featuring Selena Gomez and “How You Like That.” Both are included on the album. On its release day, all 8 songs from the album were among the top 25 most played songs on Spotify. Their pop songs, influenced by EDM, hip-hop and South Asian sounds, will surely be perfect for a study break dance party.

“My4Hunnid Life”- YG

The fifth studio album from the “Prince of Gangsta Rap” was slightly delayed after the passing of close friend and renowned artist Nipsey Hussle. But on Oct. 2, fans got to see a more vulnerable side of the rapper. In it, YG expressed how he feels about President Donald Trump, how the passing of Nipsey Hussle has affected him and how he feels about society. Previously released records, “Laugh now, Kry Later,” “Swag” and “Out on Bail” were included in the 13-song tracklist that featured artists Chris Brown, Tyga and Ty Dolla Sign.

“Love Goes”- Sam Smith

“Love Goes,” the third studio album from Sam Smith, is scheduled to be released on Oct. 30. The album was supposed to be released earlier this year but was pushed back due to the pandemic. Originally titled “To Die For,” Smith shared with their followers on Instagram that this new project would be the “album of the year.” The same day Smith, who uses they/them pronouns, announced their new album, Smith released their song “Diamonds” which is expected to be included on the new album. The album will include collaborations with Normani, Calvin Harris and Burna Boy.

“Savage Mode II”- 21 Savage

Rapper 21 Savage collaborated with Atlanta-based producer Metro Boomin to release “Savage Mode II” on Oct. 2, a followup to the 2016 highly successful mixtape “Savage Mode.”

The album features collaborations with Drake, Young Thug and Young Nudy and is also narrated by Morgan Freeman. The 15-song tracklist is being described as “the most cinematic rap album of the year” due to the album production being compared to that of a movie.

