“Eat, drink and be Mary”

Hamburger Mary’s Bar and Grille is a popular LGBTQ-friendly restaurant that opened in San Francisco in 1972 and grew to 18 different locations spread around the U.S. A staple in gay commmunities, the restaurant chain is styled with flamboyant, mismatched decor and whimsical names for menu items. It also hosts drag shows on the weekends.

Beginning with a Long Beach location at the crossroads of Broadway and Alamitos Avenue in 2001, Hamburger Mary’s eventually moved to a larger space on Pine Avenue in 2014 to accommodate its growing popularity.

The restaurant hosts a variety of events, putting its stage and stadium seating to good use with entertainment such as Disco Dining, Way Back Wednesdays, Trans Tuesdays and Brunchettes during the weekends.

However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, Hamburger Mary’s has had to adjust its business model to extend service to outside parklets and include masks and face shields to employees’ wardrobe. Despite the limited seating, Hamburger Mary’s still has frequent entertainment and a friendly staff.