Halloween drive-thru events

By: Christy Hung & Peter Villafane

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, some of the season’s most prolific and popular events have been canceled to mitigate the spread of the virus. However, that does not mean that Halloween itself is canceled.

This year, there is an array of events across Los Angeles County that keep the spirit of Halloween alive, all from the safety of your vehicle.

Location: 120 E Via Verde Dr., San Dimas, California

Date and time: Open until Nov. 1

Price: Tickets start at $49.99 per vehicle

The annual event has not been canceled because of COVID-19 but has been transformed into a drive-thru and drive-in event. Participants first drive through “All Hallows Lane” to enter, which features characters and visuals from previous hayrides. Vehicles then park for a drive-in movie experience, where scary movies will be projected on a 40-foot screen. Actors will also roam around the lot while the movies play.

Malloween Drive Through Experience

Location: South Bay Pavilion

20700 S Avalon Blvd., Carson, California

Date and time: Oct. 31 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Price: Free Admission

South Bay Pavilion is hosting a “Malloween Drive Through Experience” at their food court parking lot on Halloween night. People are encouraged to decorate their cars and the top 10 best decorations will be entered into a drawing of prizes, with the first six winners receiving a year’s supply of pancakes from Norms Restaurants. There will be a green screen for participants to take a photo with. Candies will also be available while supplies last. Everyone must stay inside their cars at all times to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The event requires reservations, and participants will have to display their printed online ticket on their dashboard for entry.

Location: The Roadium Drive-In

2500 W. Redondo Beach Blvd.,Torrance, California

Date and time: Tuesday, Oct. 27 at 8 p.m. (Doors open at 6:30 p.m.)

Wednesday, Oct. 28 at 8 p.m. (Doors open at 7 p.m.)

Location: The Rose Bowl

1001 Rose Bowl Dr., Pasadena, California

Date and time: Saturday, Oct. 31 at 9 p.m. (Doors open at 8 p.m.)

Price: $99 per vehicle and up to eight passengers (one person per seatbelt)

“Joe Bob’s Haunted Drive-In” is a haunt and drive-in movie experience for over 100 minutes, combining a selection of horror short films with a live zombie attack. The drive-in features trailers for upcoming horror films. Then, host Joe Bob Briggs and his co-hosts Darcy the Mail Girl and Felissa Rose will present the films they’ve selected to play. Zombies will take over the drive-in to scare the participants.

Location: Skylight ROW DTLA

791 Bay St., Los Angeles, California

Date and time: Open now until 2021

Price: Tickets start at $59 per car

This event brings people right into the world of Netflix’s “Stranger Things.” The location replicates the town of Hawkins, Indiana in 1985. Participants will drive through locations from the show, including Starcourt Mall, and discover the secrets of the Upside Down for themselves. The website boasts “mind-blowing audio and visual effects,” and participants will also see characters and scenes from the show.

Location: 6100 Topanga Canyon Blvd., Woodland Hills, California

Date and time: Monday to Friday from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Price: $70 per car

This drive-thru, interactive mini-maze in the San Fernando Valley is open for all ages and features a jack-o’-lantern tunnel, a tunnel based on the FX show “What We Do in the Shadows,” a “pun-kin” patch and the Town of Hauntoween. Every vehicle will receive a pumpkin and candy handed over safely by live actors. The experience lasts 25 to 35 minutes.

Location: King Gillette Ranch

26800 Mulholland Hwy., Calabasas, California

Date and time: Open until Nov. 1

Price: Tickets start at $69 per vehicle

Open in Calabasas every year, this driving trail has become a drive-thru experience. The mile-long trail is lined with illuminated, intricately-designed jack-o’-lanterns. Artists have carved them into movie stars, famous athletes and animated characters. The event is open to all ages, and participants are encouraged to take photos.

Location: Legg Lake at Whittier Narrows Recreation Area

751 Santa Anita Ave, South El Monte, California

Date and time: Open now until Nov. 1

Price: Tickets start at $116 per vehicle

This experience is a combination of a food crawl and haunted trail. Participants drive through Legg Lake, and live actors serve “bites of seasonal grub” to the vehicles. The food has vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options. Each ticket holder will receive eight bites, a dessert and a warm drink. Participants can park around the virtual campfire to listen to ghost stories while they eat.

Additionally, participants are encouraged to bring flashlights to find creatures in the “creature safari” and to decorate their vehicles to be entered to win prizes.