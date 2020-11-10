November’s guide to new music

November has been a stressful month filled with politics and anxious waiting. Good thing there is a lot of music that will be released to help relieve the tension. Here are a few albums you can expect Long Beach State students to be listening to.

“So Help Me God” – 2 Chainz

The Atlanta rapper’s sixth studio album has been generating hype ever since late August when he started using the album’s name as a hashtag. 2 Chainz described the album as “the light brought to you by me during these dark times,” on Twitter. His two singles of the year, “Money Maker” with Lil Wayne and “Quarantine Thick” featuring fellow Atlanta rapper Mulatto, are set to appear on the tracklist. After two monthlong delays due to sample clearances, the album finally has a release date of Nov. 13.

“Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios)” – Kali Uchis

The first Spanish-language album by Colombian American singer Kali Uchis debuts on Nov. 18. The album, which translates to “Without Fear (of Love and Other Demons), is Uchis’ sophomore project. The two singles “La Luz” and “Aquí Yo Mando” already pulled in millions of streams and left fans wanting more. A wide variety of artists will collaborate on “Sin Miedo” including Rico Nasty, PARTYNEXTDOOR and Puerto Rican singer and songwriter Jhay Cortez.





“Be” – BTS

K-pop’s biggest boyband BTS has their latest album scheduled for release Nov. 20. The Bangtan Boys have kept fans up-to-date on their album progress with their live streams on YouTube and a self-filmed mini-docuseries during lockdown. What makes this project so special is that each of the seven members were in charge of a specific part of the album-making process, like music production or organizing the cover art. The group said that they wanted to be more involved in their music and explore their creativity and “Be” is the product of their artistic journey.

“Plastic Hearts” – Miley Cyrus

An album over two years in the making, “Plastic Hearts” is Cyrus’ seventh studio project. It started off as three extended plays in mid-2018, but evolved into the upcoming album after she planned to cancel the last two EPs due to a desire to change her storytelling approach. Cyrus credits the loss of her home to a wildfire in California in 2018 as an inspiration for “Plastic Hearts.” The single “Midnight Sky” and her cover of Blondie’s “Heart of Glass” are featured on the album, dropping on Nov. 27.

“Still Home For The Holidays (An R&B Christmas Album)” – Various Artists

What better way to get ready to celebrate the holidays with a Christmas album by some of R&B’s smoothest voices? Featuring artists like Ty Dolla $ign and Trey Songs alongside some new faces like Ayanis, Raiche and Sebastian Mikael, “Still Home For The Holidays” looks to bring some warm vibes during a lockdown winter season. The album was released on Nov. 6 and consists of a mix of 13 classic songs and new jingles.